W. S. Scott’s Newly Released “God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints” is a Compelling Exploration of End-Times Prophecy
“God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints” from Christian Faith Publishing author W. S. Scott is a thought-provoking examination of biblical prophecy, focusing on the Rapture, the role of the Holy Spirit, and the protection of believers during the end times.
New York, NY, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints”: an insightful exploration of eschatological themes. “God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints” is the creation of published author, W. S. Scott, a dedicated husband and father.
Scott shares, “This book identifies the timing of the Rapture, the lifting of the Holy Spirit, and God’s protective, restraining hand. It identifies the two witnesses and those who will be delivered from the hour of great tribulation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. S. Scott’s new book provides readers with an in-depth study of end-times events as outlined in Scripture. It aims to clarify the timeline of the Rapture and offer insight into the key figures and events that will unfold during the period of tribulation, ultimately providing a message of hope and divine protection for believers.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Scott shares, “This book identifies the timing of the Rapture, the lifting of the Holy Spirit, and God’s protective, restraining hand. It identifies the two witnesses and those who will be delivered from the hour of great tribulation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. S. Scott’s new book provides readers with an in-depth study of end-times events as outlined in Scripture. It aims to clarify the timeline of the Rapture and offer insight into the key figures and events that will unfold during the period of tribulation, ultimately providing a message of hope and divine protection for believers.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Rest and the Catching Away of the Saints”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories