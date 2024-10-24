Michael Terence Publishing AnnounceS the Release of "The Green Elevator Cage" by Claude Rakisits
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Green Elevator Cage" by Claude Rakisits.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About "The Green Elevator Cage"
Ever since Max was a little boy too many things didn’t quite add up about his life. On his quest for answers, he’s confronted with three life-changing revelations. This is his journey.
“The Green Elevator Cage,” a whole-of-life novel, spans five continents and over 50 years—1962 to 2019. Max’s journey takes him to boarding school in Belgium, expatriate life in Saudi Arabia, a diamond mine and love in Tanzania, and happiness in Australia. At its core is the relationship between Max, his mother and his sister Claudia: people who love each other but don’t know each other well, having spent their lives largely apart. The book explores Max and Claudia’s search for answers about what happened when they were small children in the then Belgian Congo.
"The Green Elevator Cage" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
278 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948174 / 9781800948655
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.78 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DJ7N324J
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TGEC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Ever since Max was a little boy too many things didn’t quite add up about his life. On his quest for answers, he’s confronted with three life-changing revelations. This is his journey.
“The Green Elevator Cage,” a whole-of-life novel, spans five continents and over 50 years—1962 to 2019. Max’s journey takes him to boarding school in Belgium, expatriate life in Saudi Arabia, a diamond mine and love in Tanzania, and happiness in Australia. At its core is the relationship between Max, his mother and his sister Claudia: people who love each other but don’t know each other well, having spent their lives largely apart. The book explores Max and Claudia’s search for answers about what happened when they were small children in the then Belgian Congo.
"The Green Elevator Cage" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
278 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948174 / 9781800948655
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.78 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DJ7N324J
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TGEC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories