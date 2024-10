Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Chrisser Tales" by Christopher Charles Morley

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 24, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About "Chrisser Tales""Chrisser Tales" is a collection of short stories about the adventures of a fictional primary school child in the 1950s.Chrisser was 10 in 1956. His memoirs are based around a Council estate in Nottingham. Many of the characters are based on real people so some names have been changed, to protect the author.The locations did exist. Chrisser’s adventures are often based on real events. Chrisser means well, but he frequently gets into difficult situations caused by his play mates, Richard and Terry."Chrisser Tales" is available in multiple formats worldwide:319 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948617 / 9781800948679Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.03 x 22.86 cmKindle eBook: B0DJ5XS9ZNAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/CTALESPublished by Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002