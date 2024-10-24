Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Chrisser Tales" by Christopher Charles Morley
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Chrisser Tales" by Christopher Charles Morley.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About "Chrisser Tales"
"Chrisser Tales" is a collection of short stories about the adventures of a fictional primary school child in the 1950s.
Chrisser was 10 in 1956. His memoirs are based around a Council estate in Nottingham. Many of the characters are based on real people so some names have been changed, to protect the author.
The locations did exist. Chrisser’s adventures are often based on real events. Chrisser means well, but he frequently gets into difficult situations caused by his play mates, Richard and Terry.
"Chrisser Tales" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
319 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948617 / 9781800948679
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.03 x 22.86 cm
Kindle eBook: B0DJ5XS9ZN
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CTALES
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
"Chrisser Tales" is a collection of short stories about the adventures of a fictional primary school child in the 1950s.
Chrisser was 10 in 1956. His memoirs are based around a Council estate in Nottingham. Many of the characters are based on real people so some names have been changed, to protect the author.
The locations did exist. Chrisser’s adventures are often based on real events. Chrisser means well, but he frequently gets into difficult situations caused by his play mates, Richard and Terry.
"Chrisser Tales" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
319 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948617 / 9781800948679
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.03 x 22.86 cm
Kindle eBook: B0DJ5XS9ZN
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CTALES
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories