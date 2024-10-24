Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Themis" by AK Cooper Elliot
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Themis" by AK Cooper Elliot.
About "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Themis"
WJ Pullman is no ordinary prodigy. At just sixteen, he enters Lex University’s law programme, with the help from Theo-James Miller. As an executive lawyer for Millers-Lions Film Corporation, WJ’s future seems boundless.
During a trip to London in 1938, WJ’s life changes when he meets Elizabeth, the love of his life. A whirlwind romance leads to marriage.
As WJ rises in the world of law and politics, Elizabeth’s desire for a child seems out of reach. Her visit to a psychic foretells joy and heartbreak on the horizon. When Elizabeth finally gives birth, their happiness is short-lived. Obsessed with the Pullmans, Thelma and Paul Freidman enter their lives. The siblings will stop at nothing to destroy their marriage.
When tragedy strikes, WJ turns to ‘The Society’ to protect his family and seek vengeance. Will the Pullman dynasty survive the dark forces conspiring against them, or will their legacy be shattered?
"The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Themis" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
343 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948549 / 9781800948600
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.98 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DHV3KXL2
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TDM2
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
