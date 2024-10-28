KBA Training Launches Client Worksite Representative New E-Learning Course
Making training accessible to everyone.
Singapore, Singapore, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Training Provider, KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd (KBAT), is proud to announce the launch of its Client Worksite Representative (CWR) E-Learning course.
Established in 2006, KBA Training has been in the forefront in providing training for the offshore, inland/inshore commercial diving and the health and safety sector across a broad range of industries. Traditionally, the CWR course has been held at KBA Training’s premises since 2011. This transitioned to a virtual learning course during the pandemic in 2020. In recent years, many of their delegates have been in search of courses to upgrade their skills, specifically for commercial diving related course. KBA Training saw the need to realign their courses and created the CWR as an E-Learning course. This ensures that potential delegates will be able to learn the course at their convenience, anytime, anywhere.
KBA Training’s CWR E-Learning course is curated similarly to their face-to-face classroom based CWR course. This comprehensive E-Learning course equips delegates with the essential skills and knowledge to perform their role as a Client Representative at offshore work sites. The skills they will gain include:
· Effective communication skills between clients and contractors
· Managing offshore operations safely and efficiently
· Understanding industry regulations and standards
The CWR course is suitable for seasoned offshore professionals or anyone looking to step into a new role, and it is tailored to meet the needs of personnel across the offshore sector. Included in this course will be:
· Flexible learning – study at your own pace, anytime, anywhere
· Industry insights – learn from real-world examples and experts in the field
· Certification – improved credentials with a qualification from an established training centre
“This is the one of the many courses that KBA Training has launched as an E-Learning course this year. Other E-Learning courses launched in recent months include the IMCA Diver Medic Technician (theory), IMCA Diver Medic Technician Refresher (theory) and the Occupational First Aid as a blended learning course. With the shift in mindset brought on by the global pandemic some years back, we have had an enormous number of enquiries from around the world, for a different method of lesson delivery. With the positive feedback received from the E-Learning courses launched this year, it encouraged us to look at developing in-demand courses to enable more personnel from the offshore industry to upgrade their competency skills. There is no difference in the lesson quality of the CWR E-Learning course. The course is packed with information, videos, interviews with subject matter experts, animations to keep learners engaged, industry standards, quizzes and more. We are looking at additional value-added features to further enhance the course to benefit our learners. KBA Training will continue to innovate and enable more E-Learning courses to meet the growing demands of the new normal,” said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd.
For further information, please contact KBA Training at Tel: +65 6542 4984
Established in 2006, KBA Training has been in the forefront in providing training for the offshore, inland/inshore commercial diving and the health and safety sector across a broad range of industries. Traditionally, the CWR course has been held at KBA Training’s premises since 2011. This transitioned to a virtual learning course during the pandemic in 2020. In recent years, many of their delegates have been in search of courses to upgrade their skills, specifically for commercial diving related course. KBA Training saw the need to realign their courses and created the CWR as an E-Learning course. This ensures that potential delegates will be able to learn the course at their convenience, anytime, anywhere.
KBA Training’s CWR E-Learning course is curated similarly to their face-to-face classroom based CWR course. This comprehensive E-Learning course equips delegates with the essential skills and knowledge to perform their role as a Client Representative at offshore work sites. The skills they will gain include:
· Effective communication skills between clients and contractors
· Managing offshore operations safely and efficiently
· Understanding industry regulations and standards
The CWR course is suitable for seasoned offshore professionals or anyone looking to step into a new role, and it is tailored to meet the needs of personnel across the offshore sector. Included in this course will be:
· Flexible learning – study at your own pace, anytime, anywhere
· Industry insights – learn from real-world examples and experts in the field
· Certification – improved credentials with a qualification from an established training centre
“This is the one of the many courses that KBA Training has launched as an E-Learning course this year. Other E-Learning courses launched in recent months include the IMCA Diver Medic Technician (theory), IMCA Diver Medic Technician Refresher (theory) and the Occupational First Aid as a blended learning course. With the shift in mindset brought on by the global pandemic some years back, we have had an enormous number of enquiries from around the world, for a different method of lesson delivery. With the positive feedback received from the E-Learning courses launched this year, it encouraged us to look at developing in-demand courses to enable more personnel from the offshore industry to upgrade their competency skills. There is no difference in the lesson quality of the CWR E-Learning course. The course is packed with information, videos, interviews with subject matter experts, animations to keep learners engaged, industry standards, quizzes and more. We are looking at additional value-added features to further enhance the course to benefit our learners. KBA Training will continue to innovate and enable more E-Learning courses to meet the growing demands of the new normal,” said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd.
For further information, please contact KBA Training at Tel: +65 6542 4984
Contact
KBA Training Centre Pte. Ltd.Contact
Ms. Ursula Lim
+65 6542 4984
www.kbatraining.org
marketing@kbassociates.org
Ms. Ursula Lim
+65 6542 4984
www.kbatraining.org
marketing@kbassociates.org
Categories