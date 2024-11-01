Zodot Raises $500K in Seed Funding to Enhance Business Management for Self-Employed People and Startups to Run and Grow Their Business

Zodot, an all-in-one business management platform designed for freelancers, small businesses, and independent teams, has raised $500,000 in seed funding. The new investment will drive the development of the platform's intuitive tools for task management, invoicing, time tracking, and project management. The funding will also expand Zodot’s market reach and strengthen user experience ahead of its official launch.