Zodot Raises $500K in Seed Funding to Enhance Business Management for Self-Employed People and Startups to Run and Grow Their Business

Brooklyn, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zodot, an innovative SaaS platform, has successfully raised $500,000 in seed funding to further its mission of simplifying business management for freelancers, small businesses, software teams, lawyers, and solopreneurs.
The funds will be used to enhance Zodot’s all-in-one platform, which offers a seamless solution for managing tasks, tracking projects, handling client relationships, creating invoices, creating proposals and contracts, managing expenses, and generating reports. The investment will also accelerate product development, boost marketing initiatives, and expand Zodot's user community.
“We are thrilled to have investor support as we build a platform that empowers independent professionals and small teams,” said Dwayne Hurley, CEO and Founder of Zodot. “With this seed funding, we aim to refine Zodot’s features and make it easier than ever for businesses to manage their day-to-day operations and grow with confidence.”
Zodot’s key features include My Desk, a centralized dashboard for managing tasks and reminders, time tracking with detailed project reporting, and tools for generating invoices, managing income and expenses, and creating statements. The platform also offers support for managing proposals and contracts, enabling users to streamline their workflow from start to finish.
The user-friendly interface of Zodot is designed to minimize the learning curve for freelancers and small business owners who may not have extensive technical experience. As the platform prepares for its official launch, early users are encouraged to take advantage of beta access to explore its range of tools.
For more information on Zodot or to sign up for early access, visit www.zodot.co.
About Zodot
Zodot is a SaaS business management platform providing a full suite of productivity tools for freelancers, small businesses, and independent teams. From task management to invoicing, time tracking, and project management, Zodot simplifies the business process with an intuitive, easy-to-use platform designed to help professionals succeed.
Contact
Dwayne Hurley
585-326-4519
www.zodot.co
