Dr. Dacia P. Hastings Proctor’s Newly Released “Life after the Pandemic” is a Practical Guide to Emotional Resilience
“Life after the Pandemic: 7 Tips for Coping Emotionally in an Uncertain World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Dacia P. Hastings Proctor is an empowering resource offering practical strategies to maintain emotional and mental health in a post-pandemic world filled with uncertainty and change.
White Plains, MD, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Life after the Pandemic: 7 Tips for Coping Emotionally in an Uncertain World”: a thoughtful and accessible approach to managing emotional wellness in the wake of global challenges. “Life after the Pandemic: 7 Tips for Coping Emotionally in an Uncertain World” is the creation of published author, Dr. Dacia P. Hastings Proctor, the president and CEO of DPH Consulting Services, PC located in Washington, D.C. She is the creator of StressFreeTalkRx and of a video podcast on YouTube—PowerTalks with TheTalkDr featuring AskTheTalkDr Live. She founded DPH Consulting Services to share her creativity and ideas with businesses and organizations that want to develop high-performing employees. She holds a doctorate degree in management and organizational leadership. She received her bachelor of science degree in psychology from Atlantic Union College in Massachusetts and her master’s degree in social work from Hunter College School of Social Work in New York City. She is also a licensed psychotherapist in private practice in the Washington, D.C. metro area. She provides coaching and counseling in her private practice and works with large and small businesses and organizations to support employee wellness, professional skills development, and organizational improvement and effectiveness.
Dr. Hastings shares, “Post-pandemic, people are behaving in unprecedented ways causing mass disturbances worldwide. It seems the world is struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). We are dealing with global wars, school shootings, societal eradication and take-overs, political apathy and mistrust, civil unrest, financial stress and uncertainty, divisiveness towards one another, lack of morality, unkindness, mental health trauma, and a whole host of other challenges. We seem to be waiting for the next shoe to drop, wondering what will it be next time?
This book helps you focus on getting back to the basics with focusing your efforts on maintaining a healthy mind, body, spirit, and overall well-being, regardless of what might be happening around and within you. With these 7 practical tips for coping with an uncertain world, you are forced to shift your attention to what you can control, “you,” instead of things of the past, or those things yet to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dacia P. Hastings Proctor’s new book offers actionable advice to regain emotional stability and personal well-being amidst uncertainty.
