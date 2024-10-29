James Stone’s Newly Released “Jesus and the People of the Way: Experiencing the Nearness of Christ in Daily Living” is an Enlightening Exploration of Christian Faith
“Jesus and the People of the Way: Experiencing the Nearness of Christ in Daily Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Stone is an insightful guide that explores the deep connection between believers' daily lives and the teachings of Jesus, focusing on resurrection life and spiritual growth.
Chattanooga, TN, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus and the People of the Way: Experiencing the Nearness of Christ in Daily Living”, a transformative and spiritually enriching exploration of Christian life, is the creation of published author, James Stone.
Dr. James Stone is the founder and president of Christian Ministries Inc., a ministry for personal, family, and church growth. He travels extensively across America and several foreign countries, sharing his experiences with Jesus. He also holds four post-graduate degrees (doctor of ministry, Fuller Theological Seminary, with additional graduate work at Tulsa University, College of William and Mary, Union Theological Seminary, and the Church of God School of Theology).
His over-sixty-year career in ministry has included individual counseling; family counseling; pastoring of several churches, Bible college, and seminary professorships; leader of revivals, Christian grow seminars; and church growth specialist. He has written over twenty books with some of his latest titles being The Grace of God (1990), Journey to Jesus: Vol. 1, Quest for Life (2000), Journey to Jesus: Vol. 2, Conquered by Jesus (2002), Journey to Jesus: Vol 3, Connections of Life (2004), Journey to Jesus: Vol 4, Mysteries of Baptism (2006), Journey to Jesus: Vol. 5, Set the Spirit Free (2008), Forty Days to Inner Spiritual Strength: Meditations in the Grace of God (2010), and The Story of Job: Every Man’s Path to Paradise (2014).
Stone shares, “The mystery of life coming out of death is everywhere present in the created world: morning comes out of night, spring breaks out of winter, and flowers bud after being planted. Jesus spoke of this mystery of life when he said, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, ‘Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.’”
The early followers of Jesus recognized that the death and resurrection of Jesus was crucial to their belief and to their experiences in the kingdom of God. They also soon began to realize that their life experiences were mirroring the death and resurrection of Jesus. In fact, the early disciples of Jesus did not identify themselves as Christians. Accordingly, to the Acts of the apostles, the early followers of Jesus seem to be known as the people of the way. Encountering death-producing circumstances, they experienced being raised to newness of life in Christ.
Paul, when challenged by a Roman governor to speak of “concerning the faith in Christ,” “reasoned of righteousness, temperance, and judgment to come.” In one sentence, Paul encapsulated the Christian’s experiences in life. The follower of Jesus experienced righteousness (led of the Spirit), temperance (not being controlled by enticements), and judgment to come (brought to a place of temptations, a place of growth or stagnation).
Believers in every generation have not only the promise of experiencing resurrection life in their “mortal flesh,” but they also have been told of the process by which it happens. The revelations contained in this book will reveal how every believer can be identified with Jesus and the people of the way. All the power and the glory of the kingdom of God can be experienced in this life, for “the way” has been revealed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Stone’s new book offers readers a compelling guide to understanding how Christ’s resurrection can influence their faith journey, encouraging them to embrace “the way” of life revealed by Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus and the People of the Way: Experiencing the Nearness of Christ in Daily Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus and the People of the Way: Experiencing the Nearness of Christ in Daily Living”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
