Kenneth Wright’s Newly Released “Rescued Love: Vignettes from Our Life with Rescue Dogs” is a Heartwarming and Insightful Tribute to the Joy of Rescue Animals
“Rescued Love: Vignettes from Our Life with Rescue Dogs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Wright is an endearing collection of stories that highlights the love, joy, and challenges of life with rescue dogs, celebrating the deep bond between humans and their four-legged companions.
Hamilton, OH, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rescued Love: Vignettes from Our Life with Rescue Dogs”: a heartwarming look at the life-changing experiences of adopting and caring for rescue dogs. “Rescued Love: Vignettes from Our Life with Rescue Dogs” is the creation of published author, Kenneth Wright, a resident of southwest Ohio.
Wright shares, “Sometimes, love can truly take you by surprise. This is how it was with us when we encountered a little lost rescue dog who needed a home. When she entered our lives, we began to understand the joy, love, and frustration only life with a rescue dog can bring. Then a couple years later, we invited another rescue dog into our family, changing our lives in ways we could not have imagined before.
Are you a dog lover? Or are you someone just looking to better understand the many forms love can take? We invite you to take a journey with us. Rescued Love will take you on a voyage through our memories of life with two rescue dogs, giving you a front-row seat to the ups and downs and the good and bad. And through our reminisces, we hope your own memories of life with dogs you have known will be reawakened. Come join us in our tale of life with our two rescue dogs, our Rescued Love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Wright’s new book captures the deep emotional connection between humans and their rescue pets, offering readers both heartwarming stories and thoughtful insights on the transformative power of love and compassion.
Consumers can purchase “Rescued Love: Vignettes from Our Life with Rescue Dogs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rescued Love: Vignettes from Our Life with Rescue Dogs”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
