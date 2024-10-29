Melissa Telesky’s Newly Released “Break the Cycle: #writeYOURownstorymovement” is an Empowering and Inspirational Guide to Personal Storytelling

“Break the Cycle: #writeYOURownstorymovement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Telesky is an inspiring call to action for readers to embrace their personal stories, break harmful cycles, and contribute to a collective journey of healing and self-discovery.