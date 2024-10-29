Melissa Telesky’s Newly Released “Break the Cycle: #writeYOURownstorymovement” is an Empowering and Inspirational Guide to Personal Storytelling
“Break the Cycle: #writeYOURownstorymovement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Telesky is an inspiring call to action for readers to embrace their personal stories, break harmful cycles, and contribute to a collective journey of healing and self-discovery.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Break the Cycle: #writeYOURownstorymovement”, an inspiring and reflective guide that encourages readers to take ownership of their life stories and break generational cycles of harmful behavior, is the creation of published author, Melissa Telesky.
Telesky shares, “Break the Cycle is a literary art, specifically created to openly and honestly share a personal life story with others, with hopes that each reader will embark upon their very own #WriteYOURownstorymovement. The author is passionate about encouraging as many people as possible to tell their unique and special life stories so that together, we can assemble a life manual, which most of us yearn for as we navigate through our own journeys. No other person can tell your story the way you can. You and only you have lived your experiences and felt the emotions involved with them. Your future generations will appreciate and cherish your literary art and will find solace in knowing the why behind their inherited traits. By sharing your story, you can be the conduit to your loved ones breaking cycles of behaviors that may be causing them harm. Get excited about your story and share away!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Telesky’s new book empowers readers to explore their past, embrace their personal narrative, and inspire future generations by breaking harmful cycles through self-reflection and storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Break the Cycle: #writeYOURownstorymovement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Break the Cycle: #writeYOURownstorymovement”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
