Anna Hemmerich’s New Book “Bob the Bad Bear” is a Charming Story of a Bear That is Designed to Teach Young Readers How to Navigate Feelings and Build Connections
Santa Rosa, CA, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anna Hemmerich, a substitute teacher and a mom who enjoys spending time with her family and animals as well as helping children learn in a fun way, has completed her most recent book “Bob the Bad Bear”: an engaging and insightful tale that invites young readers on a journey to understand their emotions, teaching them valuable skills for self-regulation and building meaningful relationships.
“Understanding what emotions are and why we have them are key components to self-regulation and a happier existence in this life,” writes Hemmerich. “Learning about how to deal with emotions through reading can help children relate to others’ problems and solve their own through that connection. This can help them enjoy their own emotional rollercoaster of life, both the ups and the downs. Join us as we read about Bob’s big bad emotions, how he deals with them, and how he makes a friend along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anna Hemmerich’s book is designed to be a relatable resource for children, helping them make sense of their feelings while reinforcing the idea that everyone experiences a range of emotions. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Hemmerich’s tale to life, “Bob the Bad Bear” is a must-have addition to any child’s bookshelf, providing essential tools for navigating the emotional landscape of growing up.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bob the Bad Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Understanding what emotions are and why we have them are key components to self-regulation and a happier existence in this life,” writes Hemmerich. “Learning about how to deal with emotions through reading can help children relate to others’ problems and solve their own through that connection. This can help them enjoy their own emotional rollercoaster of life, both the ups and the downs. Join us as we read about Bob’s big bad emotions, how he deals with them, and how he makes a friend along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anna Hemmerich’s book is designed to be a relatable resource for children, helping them make sense of their feelings while reinforcing the idea that everyone experiences a range of emotions. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Hemmerich’s tale to life, “Bob the Bad Bear” is a must-have addition to any child’s bookshelf, providing essential tools for navigating the emotional landscape of growing up.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bob the Bad Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories