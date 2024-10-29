Author Rickey Luster-Starr’s New Book “God Crafted” is a Stirring Collection of Faith-Based Poems Inspired by the Lord and the Spiritual Leader Yahweh ben Yahweh
Recent release “God Crafted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rickey Luster-Starr is a heartfelt collection of poems inspired by the teachings of Yahweh ben Yahweh. Thought-provoking and compelling, Rickey’s poetry serves as a tribute to a remarkable leader who uplifted millions from poverty to hope, showcasing the transformative power of faith and the divine beauty in creation.
Dallas, TX, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rickey Luster-Starr has completed his new book “God Crafted”: a poignant collection of faith-based poems that draws inspiration from the teachings and legacy of Yahweh ben Yahweh and celebrates the wonder and beauty in the author’s life granted to him through the grace of the Lord.
“This book was inspired by a peaceful leader named Yahweh ben Yahweh, meaning God, the son of God!” writes Rickey. “Known as a spiritual Bible teacher, he was a god-sent man who came back to raise God’s poor people from poverty to riches. He was a colonel major in the US Air Force, a world war veteran from World War II and the Korean wars. He gained a following of seven hundred million people worldwide from 1980 to 1990. God bless everybody and everything that God has created.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rickey Luster-Starr’s engaging series reflects a deep connection to spiritual themes and offers readers a chance to reflect on their own beliefs and experiences. Candid and deeply personal, “God Crafted” is designed to resonate with individuals seeking inspiration, guidance, and a renewed sense of hope in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God Crafted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
