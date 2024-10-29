Author Rickey Luster-Starr’s New Book “God Crafted” is a Stirring Collection of Faith-Based Poems Inspired by the Lord and the Spiritual Leader Yahweh ben Yahweh

Recent release “God Crafted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rickey Luster-Starr is a heartfelt collection of poems inspired by the teachings of Yahweh ben Yahweh. Thought-provoking and compelling, Rickey’s poetry serves as a tribute to a remarkable leader who uplifted millions from poverty to hope, showcasing the transformative power of faith and the divine beauty in creation.