Author C.B. Ennis’s New Book “A Pearl in My Oyster: A Family’s Journey through Addiction” is a Real, Honest, and Up-Close Look at the Monster of Addiction
Recent release “A Pearl in My Oyster: A Family’s Journey through Addiction” from Newman Springs Publishing author C.B. Ennis shares the life of a promising young man that was detoured by addiction.
New York, NY, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- C.B. Ennis, a wife and mother of two, has completed her new book “A Pearl in My Oyster: A Family’s Journey through Addiction”: a gripping and potent work that evokes real emotions and gives hope in the waiting.
Author C.B. Ennis is a former educator. She was inspired to write this book because the monster, addiction, entered the lives of the Ennis family unexpectedly and without warning. At the time they were experiencing this, there was no literature or self-help books that helped them navigate this unfamiliar territory, so they decided to share their own very personal story with the world and what seemed to work for them in hopes of saving some lives and giving hope to the hopeless. C.B. has many interests that include bike riding, kayaking, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and landscaping.
C.B. writes, “The title of this book is very unusual and different, I admit, but the meaning behind it is anything but. ‘A Pearl in My Oyster’ is based on a grandmother’s love of writing poetry and sharing it with others. Once upon a time, the doting grandmother of Casey Ennis created a poem: ‘My Casey Boy.’ The title of the poem was originated from her own perceptions and observations as she welcomed Casey into the world on a moonlit night on July 3, 1993. That night, I was in the hospital room with much anticipation of the arrival of my firstborn child. With my husband, Steve, me, and the soon-to-be grandmothers of this precious first born, I eagerly prepared to give birth to my son. Every bit of the labor process went as planned.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C.B. Ennis’s moving work presents the story of the author’s son, Casey, whose happy life was irrevocably changed by addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “A Pearl in My Oyster: A Family’s Journey through Addiction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
