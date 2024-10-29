Author Mike Nelson’s New Book “Magic Mike’s Reflections” is a Recollection of the Author’s Time at War
Recent release “Magic Mike’s Reflections” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mike Nelson is a recollection of the author’s long service in the armed forces.
Brazoria, TX, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mike Nelson, a well traveled and experienced army veteran and not retired, has completed his new book “Magic Mike’s Reflections”: a look back at his past within the armed forces from his exploits in Vietnam to life today’s primer gureilla warfare, he has seen much and done even more and this book serves as a place to hold onto those memories, both good and bad, but all worth remembering.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mike Nelson’s collection puts the reader through a variety of places and locations, from the time he’d done defense contracts in Saudi Arabia and Sierra Leone, to his experience with the CIA’s covert Ground Branch and his time as a counterterrorist trainer, this collection has many stories for all types and it’s time for a story time.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Magic Mike’s Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
