Author Tamara Weaver’s New Book “Daily Devotions from the Heart” is a Moving Christian Devotional That Guides Readers in Practicing Gratitude
Recent release “Daily Devotions from the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tamara Weaver is an inspiring religious work written to encourage readers to practice their faith and bring them closer to God every day.
Dunbar, WV, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tamara Weaver has completed her new book “Daily Devotions from the Heart”: a thoughtful and reflective spiritual work designed to help readers strengthen their connection to God.
Author Tamara Weaver writes, “There are several factors to examine when learning to trust our Savior. Did we feel safe while trusting our earthly fathers? What kind of role model did they demonstrate? Trusting the wrong person can be a problem when our answer to these questions is a blatant no! Our Heavenly Father always sets a positive role model for his children. Many folks do not understand the awesome gift of unconditional love.”
She discusses the inspiration behind her work, sharing, “This book is written to glorify God. There are thirty-one inspired devotionals related to life’s issues, such as “Trusting Our Savior” and “Gratitude.” There are twenty-nine more inspired devotionals intended to bless the readers. This book was written with anticipation to bless and encourage the people who read it daily. Each devotional is accompanied by scripture and a thank-you note at the end. This book was truly written from the heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tamara Weaver’s meditative work guides readers in prayer.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-affirming work can purchase “Daily Devotions from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
