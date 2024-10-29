Author Lowell Thomas’s New Book “Headhunter's Sacred Ring” is the Gripping First Volume in an Exciting New Series About an Ancient Tribal Ring with a Dark Curse
Recent release “Headhunter's Sacred Ring” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lowell Thomas follows a native survivor who brings an ancient ring to Southern California. As the ring’s curse affects those who possess it, the protagonist transforms from an illiterate native into a successful U.S. citizen, encountering numerous adventures that blend historical intrigue with supernatural elements.
Puyallup, WA, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lowell Thomas, who holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington and worked for a number of years in the aerospace industry, has completed his new book “Headhunter's Sacred Ring”: an enthralling first installment in a series that delves into the adventures of individuals who come into contact with a cursed sacred ring from an ancient tribe of headhunters in the high Andes of northern South America.
“This is the first in a series of volumes containing the adventures befalling persons who encounter an ancient tribal sacred ring that once belonged to a tribe of headhunters who lived in the high Andes of northern South America,” writes Thomas. “They and neighboring tribes had been at war with each other for centuries before the events in this book occurred. Sometime during one war the ring received a curse from one of the tribal leaders. The book begins with the main character becoming the only survivor when his native village and its population are destroyed in one of these war events. The main character becomes the possessor of the ancient sacred ring and brings it to the United States when he immigrated here before current southern border policies were in effect. He entered through Texas and ended up in the greater Los Angeles area. The adventures in this volume mainly occur in the Southern California/Nevada region of the Southwest. The main character and the ring and their off and on relationship are the main thread of the story. There are many sub plots containing the adventures of persons whose lives are impacted by the travails related to the ring’s curse.
“The main character progresses from an illiterate primitive native to a literate, productive citizen of the US during the time span of this book. He and others suffer bad things related to the ring’s curse and enjoy good things when the ring is in others’ possession. Those others suffer effects of the curse in a number of sub plots describing their time of having the ring. In general, good people come out OK and bad people get what they deserve. By the end of the book the main character has become fully settled in the Los Angeles area. Some from sub plots are left in limbo, awaiting further happenings in the future.
“There are many generic descriptions of items and happenings that will allow the readers to use their imaginations to form images of what is being said by the author. Along the way the story contains ‘hooks’ for new subplots in new locations and continuation of existing sub plots in future volumes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lowell Thomas’s riveting tale invites readers to immerse themselves in a world where ancient curses and modern adventures collide. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Headhunter’s Sacred Ring” promises to captivate fans of historical fiction and supernatural thrillers, offering a thrilling start to an epic new series.
