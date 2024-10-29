Author Lowell Thomas’s New Book “Headhunter's Sacred Ring” is the Gripping First Volume in an Exciting New Series About an Ancient Tribal Ring with a Dark Curse

Recent release “Headhunter's Sacred Ring” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lowell Thomas follows a native survivor who brings an ancient ring to Southern California. As the ring’s curse affects those who possess it, the protagonist transforms from an illiterate native into a successful U.S. citizen, encountering numerous adventures that blend historical intrigue with supernatural elements.