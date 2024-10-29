Author L.M. Manning’s New Book “Walking on Eggshells” is the Story of a Perfect Couple Falling Apart Through an Uninvited Guest, Murder, and Secrets
Recent release “Walking on Eggshells” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.M. Manning is the story that follows one man on the run from his perfect life after being falsely accused of murder.
Tallahassee, FL, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L.M. Manning, a long term lover of books and writing, has completed her new book “Walking on Eggshells”: a gripping story that follows Deon Calvary, a smart business tycoon with a beautiful wife and social life, is forced to run away from it as a murder occurs at one of his parties and the finger is pointed squarely at him.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L.M. Manning’s thrilling tale has Deon running from the authorities with the help of one of his best friends, but the killer is continuing to strike, forcing Deon to uncover the truth himself, not just learning about he killer’s identity but even worse, learning about their motive.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Walking on Eggshells” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
