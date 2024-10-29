Author Lawrence Armando Hodge’s New Book “CarboN: The Primitvision” is a Powerful Series That Offers to Immerse Readers in the Author’s World of Artistic Diversity
Recent release “CarboN: The Primitvision” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Armando Hodge is a stunning collection showcasing the author’s artistic journey, revealing how his works draw from a myriad of different cultures and styles. Influenced by his upbringing in the San Francisco Bay area, Hodge’s black-and-white work reflects his lifelong passion for art.
Fremont, CA, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Armando Hodge, whose major artistic influences are Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Aestheticism, Vorticism, 1960’s and 1970’s psychedelic, and Pop Art, has completed his new book “CarboN: The Primitvision”: a stunning art book that invites readers to explore the author’s vibrant portfolio that combines art styles and influences from across the globe.
Born in San Leandro, California, and raised in the vibrant San Francisco Bay area, author Lawrence Armando Hodge has been dedicated to his art since the mid 1980s. His passion for art and design is evident in the many styles that inspire his work, from the intricate patterns of Pacific Islander tattoo art to the grandeur of Ancient Hindu and Egyptian motifs. By drawing from these diverse influences, Hodge’s body of work reflects a contemporary interpolation of historical and cultural themes, creating a series that is both visually striking and deeply meaningful.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lawrence Armando Hodge’s engaging collection serves as a celebration of Hodge’s artistic journey, inviting readers to immerse themselves in a world where various cultures and artistic movements collide in a beautiful display of artistic expression. Each page of “CarboN: The Primitvision” will draw in readers, serving as a testament to the beauty that can be found in diversity.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “CarboN: The Primitvision” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
