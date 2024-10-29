Author Lawrence Armando Hodge’s New Book “CarboN: The Primitvision” is a Powerful Series That Offers to Immerse Readers in the Author’s World of Artistic Diversity

Recent release “CarboN: The Primitvision” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Armando Hodge is a stunning collection showcasing the author’s artistic journey, revealing how his works draw from a myriad of different cultures and styles. Influenced by his upbringing in the San Francisco Bay area, Hodge’s black-and-white work reflects his lifelong passion for art.