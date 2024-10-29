Author Shannan DeLaRosa’s New Book “The Tides of Life” is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting Life’s Unexpected Journeys and the Complexities of Emotions
Recent release “The Tides of Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannan DeLaRosa an evocative poetry collection that invites readers to navigate the emotional landscape of the author’s life. Filled with poems that capture the spectrum of human experience, this heartfelt work reflects the unpredictable nature of life and the profound feelings that accompany it.
New York, NY, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shannan DeLaRosa has completed her new book “The Tides of Life”: a compelling series of poems that encapsulates the unpredictable journey of life, revealing the myriad emotions that define human experiences.
“Life is full of unexpected twists and turns,” writes DeLaRosa. “Emotions tend to become a blur. I wrote these poems about my life. Some are filled with joy and compassion, and some are sorrowful. My experience is that often life has no rhyme or reason. We live each day not knowing what will come next.
“I have been writing since I was five years old. I published my first book at fifteen. I hope you enjoy all of my poems, but I can promise at least one or two will resonate with you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shannan DeLaRosa’s brilliant collection is perfect for anyone seeking solace, inspiration, or simply a moment of reflection in the midst of life’s chaos. From moments of joy and compassion to the depths of sorrow, DeLaRosa’s verses resonate with authenticity and vulnerability, promising to leave a lasting impact with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Tides of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
