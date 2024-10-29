Author Shannan DeLaRosa’s New Book “The Tides of Life” is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting Life’s Unexpected Journeys and the Complexities of Emotions

Recent release “The Tides of Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannan DeLaRosa an evocative poetry collection that invites readers to navigate the emotional landscape of the author’s life. Filled with poems that capture the spectrum of human experience, this heartfelt work reflects the unpredictable nature of life and the profound feelings that accompany it.