George F. Gianforcaro Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mendham, NJ, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George F. Gianforcaro of Medham, New Jersey, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in forensic engineering.
About George F. Gianforcaro
George F. Gianforcaro is a partner at Gianforcaro Architects-Engineers Planners which has been offering design services to the public and private sector for over 43 years. The company handles projects of all sizes, ranging from small roof replacement to $25 million dollar school expansions. In his role, Gianforcaro provides forensic analysis relating to engineering and buildings on a national level. His expertise lies in the field of forensic engineering, including both court work and scientific analysis.
Gianforcaro is affiliated with the National Society of Professional Engineers. He earned his B.S. in Engineering from Chicago Technical University.
For more information, visit www.gianforcaroaep.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About George F. Gianforcaro
George F. Gianforcaro is a partner at Gianforcaro Architects-Engineers Planners which has been offering design services to the public and private sector for over 43 years. The company handles projects of all sizes, ranging from small roof replacement to $25 million dollar school expansions. In his role, Gianforcaro provides forensic analysis relating to engineering and buildings on a national level. His expertise lies in the field of forensic engineering, including both court work and scientific analysis.
Gianforcaro is affiliated with the National Society of Professional Engineers. He earned his B.S. in Engineering from Chicago Technical University.
For more information, visit www.gianforcaroaep.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories