Author Vickie L. Gardner’s New Book “Los lunares y las bellezas de Darby” is a Heartwarming and Captivating Tale That Celebrates Self-Discovery and Family Love

Recent release “Los lunares y las bellezas de Darby” from Page Publishing author Vickie L. Gardner follows Darby and his friend K’Orac on a journey to collect flowers for his mother, only to unwittingly pick a few that quickly transform him and turn him green and polka dotty all over. With the help of his mother and friends, Darby returns to normal except for a little part of the uniqueness that stays behind.