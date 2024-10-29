Author Vickie L. Gardner’s New Book “Los lunares y las bellezas de Darby” is a Heartwarming and Captivating Tale That Celebrates Self-Discovery and Family Love
Recent release “Los lunares y las bellezas de Darby” from Page Publishing author Vickie L. Gardner follows Darby and his friend K’Orac on a journey to collect flowers for his mother, only to unwittingly pick a few that quickly transform him and turn him green and polka dotty all over. With the help of his mother and friends, Darby returns to normal except for a little part of the uniqueness that stays behind.
Littleton, CO, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vickie L. Gardner, a three-time graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature, and a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and the Pikes Peak Writers Group of Colorado, has completed her new Spanish-language children’s book “Los lunares y las bellezas de Darby”: a charming story that follows Darby, a young m’ite, and his companion K’Orac, as they venture into a magical meadow filled with vibrant flowers, only to discover they hold a secret poison within them that turns anyone who touches them green and polka dotty.
“‘Los lunares y las bellezas de Darby’ lleva a Darby y a su pequeño amigo l’agon, K’Orac, a una aventura especial que celebra a su madre,” writes Gardner. “En su camino hacia el prado de las bellezas, K’Orac persigue a un insecto ligero a través del bosque, lo que lleva a Darby al descubrimiento de la hermosa belleza verde brillante. Queriendo hacer de su madre la mejor envoltura de bellezas que le ha dado, Darby escoge algunas de las bellezas brillantes y las pone en la envoltura con las bellezas rosadas y púrpuras del prado. Darby regresa a la aldea como un m’ite cambiado. Lo que sucede después lleva a Darby a encontrar confianza en sí mismo y estar orgulloso de las pequeñas diferencias en quién es.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vickie L. Gardner’s enthralling tale is a meaningful exploration of self-discovery and confidence that unfolds as Darby learns to appreciate his new colors and embrace his unique qualities. With colorful illustrations to help bring Gardner’s tale to life, “Los lunares y las bellezas de Darby” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this magical story over and over again.
