Author Jerry Baggett and Sara Stevenson’s New Book “Testing The Boundaries: A Novel” Follows One Man’s Quest for Vengeance After His Wife and Daughter Are Killed
Recent release “Testing The Boundaries: A Novel” from Covenant Books author Jerry Baggett and Sara Stevenson is a compelling thriller that follows Nick Quincy, a man on a mission for revenge against the men who killed his family. With the help of an investigator, Nick will toe the line between justice and violence to complete his quest or die in the process.
Tuscan, AZ, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Baggett, an international author, longtime Los Angeles businessman, and ardent Southern California yachtsman, and Sara Stevenson has completed his/her new book, “Testing The Boundaries: A Novel”: a riveting story of one man’s desperate search for his family’s killer in order to avenge their senseless deaths.
“‘Testing the Boundaries’ is a story of a man’s determined search for justice after assassins kill his wife and young daughter,” write Jerry and Sara. “Had the assassins known the manner of man they believed they had executed with a shot to the back of the head, they would have been more careful. Nick Quincy is a man with no smooth edges, willing to give up his own life in a final attempt to fulfill his promise of justice for those he loved. Casey Minerva Blair, investigator from the California attorney general’s office, could make the difference between his crossing the narrow line between justice and a violent act of revenge.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jerry Baggett and Sara Stevenson’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Nick’s journey to find his wife and daughter’s killers and either bring them to justice or deliver it himself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Testing The Boundaries: A Novel” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Testing The Boundaries: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
