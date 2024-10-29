Author Jerry Baggett and Sara Stevenson’s New Book “Testing The Boundaries: A Novel” Follows One Man’s Quest for Vengeance After His Wife and Daughter Are Killed

Recent release “Testing The Boundaries: A Novel” from Covenant Books author Jerry Baggett and Sara Stevenson is a compelling thriller that follows Nick Quincy, a man on a mission for revenge against the men who killed his family. With the help of an investigator, Nick will toe the line between justice and violence to complete his quest or die in the process.