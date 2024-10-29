Author Keith Connell’s New Book “How to Retire (at 55) When You Want” Offers Practical Strategies for Achieving One’s Retirement Goals and Financial Freedom
Recent release “How to Retire (at 55) When You Want” from Covenant Books author Keith Connell provides a realistic roadmap to financial independence, blending common-sense approaches to saving, investing, and money management. Designed for readers of all backgrounds, this accessible guide demystifies finance, helping readers understand when they can retire, even if they love their job.
Groveland, FL, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Keith Connell, a retired software engineer who had a desire to retire at fifty-five and did it, has completed his new book, “How to Retire (at 55) When You Want”: a groundbreaking guide that provides practical, straightforward strategies that empower individuals to take control of their finances and retire on their terms.
Early in his career and schooling, author Keith Connell sought out knowledge about finances, investing, and retirement. He continually studied the subject and applied that knowledge to his own assets and has been successful retiring early. Currently, the author lives in Central Florida with his wife and two adult daughters.
“This book is not a get-rich scheme or plan. It is a set of common-sense approaches to saving, investing, and money management that can help individuals meet their goals,” writes Connell. “Information is given in a logical, easy-to-read format where the mystery of finances is easy to comprehend.
“Even for those who enjoy their work, this book offers advice and guidance to know when you could retire. For those who are charity-minded, information is given on being a good steward and how to maximize charitable contributions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keith Connell’s new book is designed for readers at all stages of life, whether they’re just starting their careers or nearing retirement age. Connell's pragmatic approach encourages individuals to evaluate their financial goals realistically, empowering them to create a personalized roadmap to retirement.
Readers can purchase “How to Retire (at 55) When You Want” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
