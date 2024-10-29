Author Keith Connell’s New Book “How to Retire (at 55) When You Want” Offers Practical Strategies for Achieving One’s Retirement Goals and Financial Freedom

Recent release “How to Retire (at 55) When You Want” from Covenant Books author Keith Connell provides a realistic roadmap to financial independence, blending common-sense approaches to saving, investing, and money management. Designed for readers of all backgrounds, this accessible guide demystifies finance, helping readers understand when they can retire, even if they love their job.