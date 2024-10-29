Author Francine McClain’s New Book “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory” is a Powerful Memoir That Describes the Author’s Journey from Childhood Abuse to Freedom
Recent release “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory” from Covenant Books author Francine McClain is a faith-based account that follows the author as she endures years of abuse at the hands of her father. After living in fear and shame, McClain discovers true freedom through the Lord, gaining the strength to take back her life through faith.
New York, NY, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Francine McClain, a wife, mother, grandmother, and mentor, has completed her new book, “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory”: a compelling true story that centers around the author’s recovery from childhood abuse through her strong sense of faith and trust in God’s plan for her.
Experiencing trauma and abuse from her own father and not knowing what it is like to be raised by a mother, there are not enough words to describe the emotional and physical abuse that author Francine McClain and her brothers had to endure for years. In “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory”, readers will join Francine as she takes them through this traumatic time in her life and discover how the Lord took what the enemy meant for evil and turned it around in her favor.
McClain begins her story, “What if, before you were born, you could have chosen who your mother and father would be? What if you had the power to change some of the things that happened to you as a child? Have you ever wondered what your life would have been like if things were different? Did you ever wish your real parents would show up and rescue you from the evil people that were holding you hostage? Well, that was me always hoping and wishing that one day I would wake up from this childhood nightmare that would unfortunately become my everyday reality.
“How can I describe the trauma of being abused by my own father and not being raised by my mother? I had to take on the responsibility of raising myself and my younger brothers. I did not know what it was like to have a normal childhood. I was forced to take on the role of a mother, wife, and slave at such a young age.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Francine McClain’s new book describes how, alongside her faith, the Lord was able to bring her through the fire and help her walk into the unique destiny that God had ordained for her life. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Francine shares her story in order to connect with those who feel trapped in their own abuse, and to help them know there is always a path forward to freedom through Christ’s mercy and salvation.
Readers can purchase “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Experiencing trauma and abuse from her own father and not knowing what it is like to be raised by a mother, there are not enough words to describe the emotional and physical abuse that author Francine McClain and her brothers had to endure for years. In “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory”, readers will join Francine as she takes them through this traumatic time in her life and discover how the Lord took what the enemy meant for evil and turned it around in her favor.
McClain begins her story, “What if, before you were born, you could have chosen who your mother and father would be? What if you had the power to change some of the things that happened to you as a child? Have you ever wondered what your life would have been like if things were different? Did you ever wish your real parents would show up and rescue you from the evil people that were holding you hostage? Well, that was me always hoping and wishing that one day I would wake up from this childhood nightmare that would unfortunately become my everyday reality.
“How can I describe the trauma of being abused by my own father and not being raised by my mother? I had to take on the responsibility of raising myself and my younger brothers. I did not know what it was like to have a normal childhood. I was forced to take on the role of a mother, wife, and slave at such a young age.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Francine McClain’s new book describes how, alongside her faith, the Lord was able to bring her through the fire and help her walk into the unique destiny that God had ordained for her life. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Francine shares her story in order to connect with those who feel trapped in their own abuse, and to help them know there is always a path forward to freedom through Christ’s mercy and salvation.
Readers can purchase “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories