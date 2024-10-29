Author Francine McClain’s New Book “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory” is a Powerful Memoir That Describes the Author’s Journey from Childhood Abuse to Freedom

Recent release “On the Other Side of Pain Is Your Victory” from Covenant Books author Francine McClain is a faith-based account that follows the author as she endures years of abuse at the hands of her father. After living in fear and shame, McClain discovers true freedom through the Lord, gaining the strength to take back her life through faith.