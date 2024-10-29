Author Lisa Wilson’s New Book “Faith: Discover Your Worth in Truth by Faith” a Transformative Guide That Empowers Readers to Explore Paul's Letters for Ten Minutes a Day
Recent release “Faith: Discover Your Worth in Truth by Faith” from Covenant Books author Lisa Wilson invites readers to dive deep into Paul’s letters to the churches, one chapter at a time. Designed for busy individuals, this study takes less than ten minutes a day, offering practical insights and guiding readers to understand their worth and God’s redemptive plan.
Savannah, TN, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Wilson, loving wife of more than thirty years who enjoys traveling the United States in her motorhome when not relaxing at her property on the Tennessee River, has completed her new book, “Faith: Discover Your Worth in Truth by Faith”: an innovative study guide crafted for today’s busy believers that allows them to engage with Scripture in less than ten minutes a day by exploring Paul’s letters to the early churches, chapter by chapter.
“This Bible study is designed to be done in less than ten minutes a day by walking through Paul’s letters to the churches, one chapter at a time,” writes Wilson. “His instructions, corrections, and encouragements taught the first converts how to navigate the errors and dangers they faced in theology and lifestyles that can still be practically applied to living the Christian life today. Having been given administrative responsibilities to explain God’s work of redemption to the Gentiles, Paul teaches that salvation is obtained through undeserved favor received by grace and the ability to believe in Jesus’s power to save comes through faith, making God’s plan for salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Wilson’s new book serves as both a spiritual guide and a practical resource for individuals or small groups seeking to deepen their understanding of Scripture and their relationship with God. With easy-to-follow daily readings and thought-provoking reflections, this study encourages readers to embrace their worth in the eyes of God and is a must-have for anyone seeking to strengthen their Christian faith.
Readers can purchase “Faith: Discover Your Worth in Truth by Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This Bible study is designed to be done in less than ten minutes a day by walking through Paul’s letters to the churches, one chapter at a time,” writes Wilson. “His instructions, corrections, and encouragements taught the first converts how to navigate the errors and dangers they faced in theology and lifestyles that can still be practically applied to living the Christian life today. Having been given administrative responsibilities to explain God’s work of redemption to the Gentiles, Paul teaches that salvation is obtained through undeserved favor received by grace and the ability to believe in Jesus’s power to save comes through faith, making God’s plan for salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Wilson’s new book serves as both a spiritual guide and a practical resource for individuals or small groups seeking to deepen their understanding of Scripture and their relationship with God. With easy-to-follow daily readings and thought-provoking reflections, this study encourages readers to embrace their worth in the eyes of God and is a must-have for anyone seeking to strengthen their Christian faith.
Readers can purchase “Faith: Discover Your Worth in Truth by Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories