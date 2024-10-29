Author Lisa Wilson’s New Book “Faith: Discover Your Worth in Truth by Faith” a Transformative Guide That Empowers Readers to Explore Paul's Letters for Ten Minutes a Day

Recent release “Faith: Discover Your Worth in Truth by Faith” from Covenant Books author Lisa Wilson invites readers to dive deep into Paul’s letters to the churches, one chapter at a time. Designed for busy individuals, this study takes less than ten minutes a day, offering practical insights and guiding readers to understand their worth and God’s redemptive plan.