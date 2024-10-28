Extremis Publishing Honoured as Publisher of the Year at the Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024
Stirling-based Independent Publishing House Delighted to Accept Eminent Award.
Stirling, United Kingdom, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing is thrilled to announce that it has been named Publisher of the Year at the prestigious Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024. The award ceremony, held at The Village Hotel in Edinburgh on Sunday 20th October 2024, celebrated leading business innovators and high-achievers from across various sectors. Extremis Publishing's remarkable contribution to the world of publishing was recognised for its creativity, forward-thinking initiatives and commitment to delivering engaging and diverse content to readers worldwide.
This award underscores Extremis Publishing’s dedication to producing high-quality books that push boundaries and captivate audiences. Since its inception in 2015, the company has consistently delivered thought-provoking titles across non-fiction genres, showcasing the work of emerging and established authors alike. Using digital distribution techniques to disseminate its catalogue of physical books, it is proud to be a Scottish company with a global reach. Its blend of innovative publishing practices, support for independent voices and a passion for encouraging new authors has set it apart in a highly competitive industry.
Commenting on the accolade, Extremis Publishing’s co-founders expressed their gratitude for the recognition. "We are deeply honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our entire team, as well as the incredible authors we have the privilege of working with," said Dr Tom Christie. "At Extremis Publishing, we strive to push the boundaries of what publishing can achieve, and this award fuels our commitment to continue bringing unique, inspiring stories to life. We’d like to thank the Innovation and Excellence Awards for this wonderful recognition," added Julie Christie.
The Innovation and Excellence Awards are renowned for spotlighting businesses and individuals that exemplify originality, passion, and leadership within their industries. Extremis Publishing’s win not only highlights its influence in the independent Scottish publishing scene but also cements its place as a key player on the global literary stage.
As Extremis Publishing looks ahead to the future, it remains committed to expanding its catalogue of compelling works and supporting new voices in literature, while continuing to lead with innovation and creativity at the heart of its operations. For more information about Extremis Publishing and its award-winning catalogue, please visit their website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/.
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
