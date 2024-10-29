Author Graciela Estebane’s New Book “Kevin” is an Engaging and Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates All Children with Special Needs
Recent release “Kevin” from Page Publishing author Graciela Estebane is a delightful and enlightening illustrated children’s story that helps readers understand the unique lives of children with special needs.
Houston, TX, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Graciela Estebane has completed her new book “Kevin”: a thoughtful and memorable children’s story that features characters with special needs.
Author Graciela Estebane was a migrant worker from South Texas. Every year her family would pack up a few belongings and join a caravan of migrant workers traveling to Idaho. Even though her education was hindered and limited during her primary years, she managed to break the cycle and be the first in her family and neighborhood to get an education. She took the advice of her first-, second-, and third-grade teacher, Mrs. Colter, to practice her reading even though Graciela Estebane did not own a book. She practiced her reading by reading labels in the grocery store; she wrote down words she did not know how to pronounce and practiced them at home. Graciela Estebane not only read labels but also picked up candy wrappers that were on the ground and practiced reading the church Bible when she was in church.
At the age of seventeen years, Graciela Estebane was offered by the Migrants Council to earn her GED. Even though it was hard to leave her grandmother and family behind, she took the first step to enter a new life and earn her GED at the University of Houston. She was awarded a full scholarship to attend St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas. She later transferred to TSU in Houston and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and bilingual education in 1983. In 1992, she earned a master’s degree in educational administration MEd from TSU. Graciela Estebane retired in 2009 and returned to the classroom in 2012.
Kevin is a Down syndrome student who introduces his classmates. Graciela Estebane writes, “Sandy is in her own little world—a make-believe world, that is. Even though she extends her arms and twirls in circles, an artist is what she is. Sandy likes to draw and paint a large colorful rainbow, numbers and letters, 123s and ABCs. When she looks at me, she waves and says, ‘ABC and 123.’ Autistic is what she is.”
Published by Page Publishing, Graciela Estebane’s remarkable tale is inspired by her experience working with children with special needs.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Kevin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
