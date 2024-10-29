Author Sharon Johnson’s New Book “Charlotte, George, and Their New Baby” is a Heartwarming Tale of a Raccoon Couple as They Welcome a New Arrival Into Their Family

Recent release “Charlotte, George, and Their New Baby” from Page Publishing author Sharon Johnson follows a raccoon family navigating the challenges of welcoming a new baby. With vibrant illustrations and a touching story, readers join Charlotte and George as they overcome obstacles to reach the hospital on time for their baby's arrival.