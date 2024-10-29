Author Sharon Johnson’s New Book “Charlotte, George, and Their New Baby” is a Heartwarming Tale of a Raccoon Couple as They Welcome a New Arrival Into Their Family
Recent release “Charlotte, George, and Their New Baby” from Page Publishing author Sharon Johnson follows a raccoon family navigating the challenges of welcoming a new baby. With vibrant illustrations and a touching story, readers join Charlotte and George as they overcome obstacles to reach the hospital on time for their baby's arrival.
St Louis Park, MN, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Johnson, a mother of three and grandmother to three wonderful grandchildren who enjoys cooking, baking, writing, sewing, and animals, has completed her new book “Charlotte, George, and Their New Baby”: a charming and engaging story that centers around a raccoon couple as they anticipate an exciting new arrival for their growing a family.
“This is a wonderful, colorful story of a Minnesota family of raccoons,” writes Johnson. “They go through all the struggles that families go through. They find ways to make it to the hospital on time for Charlotte to have her new baby raccoon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Johnson’s riveting story offers a gentle exploration of the excitement and joy that a new baby brings that will resonate with readers of all ages. With colorful artwork to help bring Johnson’s tale to life, “Charlotte, George, and Their New Baby” is a perfect addition to any family’s library and will encourage young readers to appreciate the special moments of family life, as well as the excitement that comes with new beginnings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Charlotte, George, and Their New Baby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
