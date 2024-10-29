Dominique Weiss’s Book “Adventures of Sadie Girl: The Magic of Hearts” is a Children’s Story About a Curious Dog’s Journey Encountering Amazing Things Through the Park
Recent release “Adventures of Sadie Girl: The Magic of Hearts” from Page Publishing author Dominique Weiss invites young readers and listeners to join Sadie Girl on an amazing adventure as she discovers the magic of hearts as they hike through the nature preserve in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Henderson, NV, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dominique Weiss has completed her new book “Adventures of Sadie Girl: The Magic of Hearts”: an engaging children’s story that follows Nikki and Sadie Girl as they discover amazing beauty and friendly animals along the path through Pate’s Creek Park.
Author Dominique Weiss writes, “As they walked down the grassy slope into the park, you could hear all the wonderful life around them. There was a slight breeze running through the green trees rustling gently with all their leaves. There was a scent of fresh green in the air, and birds were chirping everywhere. The squirrels were having fun chasing each other around, and even a butterfly or two could be found. This is an amazing place with so much beauty and grace.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dominique Weiss’s enchanting tale allows readers to follow Sadie Girl as she shares about the mysteries of the crochet hearts and animals that she meets.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Adventures of Sadie Girl: The Magic of Hearts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
