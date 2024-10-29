Author Ptr J.D. Swanson’s New Book “One Bright Day in the Middle of the Night” Encourages Readers to Strengthen Their Faith in God and Believe in Themselves
Recent release “One Bright Day in the Middle of the Night” from Page Publishing author Ptr J.D. Swanson helps readers increase their faith in God and understand that miracles can be around every corner.
New York, NY, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ptr J.D. Swanson has completed his new book “One Bright Day in the Middle of the Night”: a fascinating and engaging work that highlights the benefits of practicing faith.
Author Ptr J.D. Swanson writes, “Most of us are not aware that in biblical times, days started in the evening, and morning followed. The Genesis’s account of creation illustrates this truth. After each day of God’s creative work, we read: ‘There was evening and morning, the first day…There was evening and morning, the second day…There was evening and morning…’”
He continues, “In the middle of the night in a small mining town, everyone knew a familiar face. There was a familiar hope in the air as they were looking down on a small hospital bed in a nearby town, watching as the doctors and nurses tried to save this tiny baby’s life. The baby’s first day had started
in the middle of the night. The medical staff worked to ensure it was not his last; God’s hand was surely on this very small infant boy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ptr J.D. Swanson’s compelling work spreads the word of God’s love and energizes readers seeking to deepen their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One Bright Day in the Middle of the Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Ptr J.D. Swanson writes, “Most of us are not aware that in biblical times, days started in the evening, and morning followed. The Genesis’s account of creation illustrates this truth. After each day of God’s creative work, we read: ‘There was evening and morning, the first day…There was evening and morning, the second day…There was evening and morning…’”
He continues, “In the middle of the night in a small mining town, everyone knew a familiar face. There was a familiar hope in the air as they were looking down on a small hospital bed in a nearby town, watching as the doctors and nurses tried to save this tiny baby’s life. The baby’s first day had started
in the middle of the night. The medical staff worked to ensure it was not his last; God’s hand was surely on this very small infant boy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ptr J.D. Swanson’s compelling work spreads the word of God’s love and energizes readers seeking to deepen their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One Bright Day in the Middle of the Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories