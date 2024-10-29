Author Michael Taylor’s New Book “Memories and Nightmares of a Cop” is a Collection of Memories and Nightmares of the Author’s Experiences During His Career
Recent release “Memories and Nightmares of a Cop” from Page Publishing author Michael Taylor presents the author’s firsthand accounts of his many experiences during his storied career as a police officer.
Antlers, OK, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Taylor has completed his new book “Memories and Nightmares of a Cop”: a fascinating narrative that offers an accurate look into the career of a dedicated police officer.
Michael Taylor had wanted to be a police officer since eighth grade. An officer came to their school to speak, and he was hooked. He put on his first uniform as he was turning twenty-one years old. His career as a police officer was off and running. He would work for the city for eight hours and then work eight hours “moonlighting” in one of the surrounding townships or boroughs, making a normal workday sixteen hours.
Taylor writes, “I wanted to be a police officer ever since I was around twelve years old, and the following incidents took place after achieving my goal. I was on patrol with the chief of police in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania. I was twenty-one years old, and this was my first night on duty. One of the first calls we received from dispatch was that the electricity had gone out in most of the surrounding townships and in a section of the borough where we were working. Because the weather was clear, we assumed the power failure could have been caused by a car accident. We proceeded to patrol the back roads, looking for a fallen tree or pole or even an accident. At approximately 10:00 p.m., we saw what appeared to be a very large, bright spotlight about one hundred feet or so in the air to our right, over an open field. The chief, being familiar with that area, told me that there was nothing out there, with the exception of trees and fields. We parked the police car off the road and got out. We both heard a low humming noise coming from the light. The light was fixed in one spot and remained stationary. I called dispatch on our radio and asked if there was any additional information pertaining to the power outage. Before dispatch responded, the light all of a sudden shot straight up in the sky and disappeared—all within two or three seconds. Just then, dispatch came over the radio and advised us that all power had been restored. The chief and I just looked at each other. I said to the chief, ‘Can you believe what we just saw?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Taylor’s compelling work offers insight into the daily life of a police officer.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Memories and Nightmares of a Cop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Michael Taylor had wanted to be a police officer since eighth grade. An officer came to their school to speak, and he was hooked. He put on his first uniform as he was turning twenty-one years old. His career as a police officer was off and running. He would work for the city for eight hours and then work eight hours “moonlighting” in one of the surrounding townships or boroughs, making a normal workday sixteen hours.
Taylor writes, “I wanted to be a police officer ever since I was around twelve years old, and the following incidents took place after achieving my goal. I was on patrol with the chief of police in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania. I was twenty-one years old, and this was my first night on duty. One of the first calls we received from dispatch was that the electricity had gone out in most of the surrounding townships and in a section of the borough where we were working. Because the weather was clear, we assumed the power failure could have been caused by a car accident. We proceeded to patrol the back roads, looking for a fallen tree or pole or even an accident. At approximately 10:00 p.m., we saw what appeared to be a very large, bright spotlight about one hundred feet or so in the air to our right, over an open field. The chief, being familiar with that area, told me that there was nothing out there, with the exception of trees and fields. We parked the police car off the road and got out. We both heard a low humming noise coming from the light. The light was fixed in one spot and remained stationary. I called dispatch on our radio and asked if there was any additional information pertaining to the power outage. Before dispatch responded, the light all of a sudden shot straight up in the sky and disappeared—all within two or three seconds. Just then, dispatch came over the radio and advised us that all power had been restored. The chief and I just looked at each other. I said to the chief, ‘Can you believe what we just saw?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Taylor’s compelling work offers insight into the daily life of a police officer.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Memories and Nightmares of a Cop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories