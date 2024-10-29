Author Fred Bentley’s New Book “A Long Time Coming: Selected Poetry and Prose” is a Poignant Series of Poems Reflecting Upon Politics, Protest, and the Human Condition

Recent release “A Long Time Coming: Selected Poetry and Prose” from Page Publishing author Fred Bentley is a powerful collection of poetry that serves as an insightful commentary on societal struggles. Through thought-provoking verses and prose, Bentley invites readers to confront the harsh realities of life while seeking a path to understanding and acceptance.