Author Fred Bentley’s New Book “A Long Time Coming: Selected Poetry and Prose” is a Poignant Series of Poems Reflecting Upon Politics, Protest, and the Human Condition
Recent release “A Long Time Coming: Selected Poetry and Prose” from Page Publishing author Fred Bentley is a powerful collection of poetry that serves as an insightful commentary on societal struggles. Through thought-provoking verses and prose, Bentley invites readers to confront the harsh realities of life while seeking a path to understanding and acceptance.
Manhattan, KS, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fred Bentley, a graduate of Kansas State University and Washburn University Law School, has completed his new book “A Long Time Coming: Selected Poetry and Prose”: a compelling assortment of poems that delves into the pressing issues of modern times, offering a profound exploration of the human experience.
After graduating from law school, author Fred Bentley managed a land title business and practiced law in Jackson County, Kansas. In 1980, he organized the Kansas Rural Center as an advocacy organization in support of organic farming, alternative energy, resource conservation, family farms, and rural communities. In 1991, the author became the director of affordable housing finance and development for the State of Kansas in 1991 and held that position until 2020. Currently, he resides in Manhattan, Kansas.
“A collection of poetry and prose on politics, protest, disillusion, and introspection tempered with a liberating balm of peace and reconciliation,” writes Bentley. “Writing is meant to provoke and question the order of things while revealing a humbling recognition of stubborn reality and the struggle we endure to form a more acceptable life and ultimate deliverance.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fred Bentley’s enthralling series perfectly captures the essence of struggle and resilience. Through Bentley’s beautiful and evocative prose, “A Long Time Coming” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a reflective space to confront their own beliefs and experiences while prompting essential conversations about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “A Long Time Coming: Selected Poetry and Prose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After graduating from law school, author Fred Bentley managed a land title business and practiced law in Jackson County, Kansas. In 1980, he organized the Kansas Rural Center as an advocacy organization in support of organic farming, alternative energy, resource conservation, family farms, and rural communities. In 1991, the author became the director of affordable housing finance and development for the State of Kansas in 1991 and held that position until 2020. Currently, he resides in Manhattan, Kansas.
“A collection of poetry and prose on politics, protest, disillusion, and introspection tempered with a liberating balm of peace and reconciliation,” writes Bentley. “Writing is meant to provoke and question the order of things while revealing a humbling recognition of stubborn reality and the struggle we endure to form a more acceptable life and ultimate deliverance.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fred Bentley’s enthralling series perfectly captures the essence of struggle and resilience. Through Bentley’s beautiful and evocative prose, “A Long Time Coming” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a reflective space to confront their own beliefs and experiences while prompting essential conversations about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “A Long Time Coming: Selected Poetry and Prose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories