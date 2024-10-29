Author Nancy E. Ryan’s New Book “Choose Who Survives” is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Group of Teenagers Who Discover a Terrifying Danger Lurking in Their Town
Recent release “Choose Who Survives” from Page Publishing author Nancy E. Ryan is a compelling tale that follows a group of teenagers who escape from the realities of their problems through parties and drugs. But when a shocking turn of events turns their town upside down, they’ll be forced to confront a dangerous threat that has invaded their lives.
Cedar Rapids, IA, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nancy E. Ryan, who has been writing and telling stories all her life, has completed her new book “Choose Who Survives”: a thrilling story about the lives of a group of teenagers who, after a wild party used to escape their problems, finds their town torn apart by dangerous people they’ll have to confront in order to survive.
“This is not a story of a prude and squeamish reader,” writes Nancy. “Real teenagers with real-life problems nobody wants to experience are dramatic. They escape bad homelife through parties and drugs and found the perfect place to party. What they didn’t see coming is when they went home from their last party. Their town was evacuated…because of a lot of puddles of blood. Some only realize they were in trouble after showering, and some sleeping it off. They find themselves aware that there are several dangerous people that they need to be aware of. There are several ways they have to be careful because more than one person was choosing who will survive. It’s a short list.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy E. Ryan’s riveting tale will shock and captivate readers with each turn of the page, leading to a stunning conclusion that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Choose Who Survives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
