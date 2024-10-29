Author Nancy E. Ryan’s New Book “Choose Who Survives” is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Group of Teenagers Who Discover a Terrifying Danger Lurking in Their Town

Recent release “Choose Who Survives” from Page Publishing author Nancy E. Ryan is a compelling tale that follows a group of teenagers who escape from the realities of their problems through parties and drugs. But when a shocking turn of events turns their town upside down, they’ll be forced to confront a dangerous threat that has invaded their lives.