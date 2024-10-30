Author Michael Patrick’s New Book, "Tiny Treasurers: A Teen’s Journey from Savings to Smart Investing," Invites Readers to Embark on a Delightful Financial Journey
Recent release “Tiny Treasurers: A Teen’s Journey from Savings to Smart Investing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Patrick makes the complicated world of saving and investing simple for people to understand.
Eagle, ID, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Patrick, who has helped people to save and invest for twenty-three years, has completed his new book, “Tiny Treasurers: A Teen’s Journey from Savings to Smart Investing”: a vibrant guide that unfurls the sails to a future where children are not just spenders but sagacious savers, strategic spenders, and informed investors.
Author Michael Patrick writes, “Once upon a time, in a world not so different from ours, people lived without the coins rattling in their pockets or crisp banknotes tucked in their wallets. Instead, they bartered. Bartering was the way of life—a simple exchange of goods or services between people. Imagine having a basket full of fresh apples but needing shoes. The quest would begin to find someone with extra shoes and wanted apples. Sounds like quite an adventure. However, it was not always as straightforward as it sounds. What if the person with shoes fancied bananas instead of apples? The experience then turned into a quest to find someone who would trade bananas for apples before trading the bananas for shoes. It was a merry-go-round of exchanges, a never-ending circle of trade that spun around from sunrise to sunset.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Patrick’s engaging work helps readers unlock the gates to a prosperous future, allowing them to navigate through the enthralling adventures of Amelie and Emery as they build their own “tiny treasury” while traversing the fascinating world of money, savings, and astute investing.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Tiny Treasurers: A Teen’s Journey from Savings to Smart Investing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
