Dr. David J. Pincus Sponsors Charity Event for P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Manhasset, NY, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery located in Smithtown, New York, and Boca Raton, Florida, sponsored the P.O.W.E.R. Yacht Cruise on Ft. Lauderdale’s intracoastal last weekend.
The event honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month with raffle proceeds going to Christine Guarino’s World of Pink Foundation and served as the kick-off for P.O.W.E.R.’s 2024 Charity Event and Awards weekend. P.O.W.E.R.’s founder and editor-in chief Tonia DeCosimo hosted the amazing three-day networking, charity, and awards reception for a group of empowering women who were recognized for their achievements, dedication, and professionalism in their individual industries.
A pioneer in his field, Dr. David J. Pincus is experienced in all types of cosmetic procedures, and is a seasoned expert in breast and body procedures including breast augmentation and revision, breast reduction, tummy tuck, Brazilian butt lift, and facial surgery. He brings innovation and tradition to his practice with compassionate patient care. In addition to the specialties mentioned, he also specializes in breast implant revision surgery for women who aren’t satisfied with the results of their past breast augmentation performed by other surgeons. He is especially known for his skill in performing high-quality breast reduction and breast augmentation procedures.
Among the many awards he has received, Dr. Pincus was awarded the New Beauty – Top Beauty Doctor in 2018-2019 and was named one of the 10 Best Plastic Surgeons in 2018 from the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons. He belongs to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, the American Medical Student Association (Phi Kappa Phi), Golden Key National Honor Society, and Premedical Honor Society. He was honored as P.O.W.E.R.’s Man of the Year for 2023 and featured on the cover of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine in fall 2023.
“Dr. Pincus is known for empowering women through physical change and his generosity and commitment to empowering women is greatly appreciated and acknowledged,” said DeCosimo.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
