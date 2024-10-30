QNAP Values Community Insights at Pwn2Own Ireland 2024 Following Security Tests
Taipei, Taiwan, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator of computing, networking, and storage solutions, was pleased to participate in Pwn2Own Ireland 2024. The event, which ran from 22-25 October in Cork, Ireland, marked a significant milestone as the competition ventured into Europe for the first time. Their commitment to cybersecurity was demonstrated as they engaged with top-tier security researchers in a spirited challenge to fortify their products.
In Pwn2Own Ireland 2024, QNAP featured the innovative QHora-322 router in the initial stage of the smashup session. This cutting-edge device is known for its robust security and high performance. In the final stage, the focus shifted to the TS-464 NAS, a powerful and versatile storage solution designed for data management, backup, and protection. The smashup session at Pwn2Own involved a series of rigorous tests where participants attempted to exploit vulnerabilities in these products, aiming to enhance their security through real-world hacking challenges.
The QHora-322 router and TS-464 NAS underwent rigorous security testing during Pwn2Own 2024. They express profound gratitude for the valuable insights gained from this learning experience, and will increase their efforts in product security. They also appreciate the feedback and contributions from the global security research community.
Stanley Huang, Senior Manager of QNAP's Product Security Incident Response Team, stated, “QNAP is committed to intensifying its collaborations with global cybersecurity organizations to perpetually enhance our product security, ensuring superior protection for our users' data.”
QNAP also invites the security community to participate in its Security Bounty Program, which rewards researchers for identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities, enhancing the safety and reliability of QNAP products. For more details and participation guidelines, please visit www.qnap.com.
