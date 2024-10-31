Charnette Kay’s Newly Released “Who Do You Say That I Am?” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Divine Encounters
“Who Do You Say That I Am?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charnette Kay is a powerful reflection on personal faith, supernatural experiences, and the transformative grace of God, encouraging readers to deepen their worship and relationship with Christ.
New York, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Who Do You Say That I Am?”, a spiritually enriching book that weaves together both the personal and the divine, is the creation of published author, Charnette Kay.
Charnette Kay shares, “Who Do You Say That I Am? is a combination of supernatural experiences with God, journaling in the secret place, worship, and obedience. This book is a testament to the grace and the glory of God in my life. I was only able to journey through my toughest seasons because I had my own testimony, witness, and conviction of the grace and the glory of God. May these words increase your faith, encourage you to perfect your worship, cause you to cultivate your love relationship, and lead you to reposition yourself to receive God’s very best.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charnette Kay’s new book a heartfelt and encouraging read that invites readers to reflect on their personal walk with God, providing insights on deepening their faith and experiencing God’s presence in every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “Who Do You Say That I Am?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Do You Say That I Am?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
