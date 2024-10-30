Dona Seely’s Newly Released “Follow Your Shepherd and You Will Never Be Alone!” is a Heartwarming Spiritual Tale
“Follow Your Shepherd and You Will Never Be Alone!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dona Seely is a charming and faith-filled story that teaches valuable life lessons through the adventures of two lambs as they learn to trust and follow their shepherd, drawing parallels to the guidance of God in our lives.
Lake Forest Park, WA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Follow Your Shepherd and You Will Never Be Alone!”: a delightful and spiritually enriching story that follows the journey of twin lambs, Jil and James, as they navigate the challenges of life under the care of their shepherd, Omar. “Follow Your Shepherd and You Will Never Be Alone!” is the creation of published author, Dona Seely.
Seely shares, “Follow Your Shepherd—and You Will Never Be Alone” is a story from time 0 to 33 AD. Love and life lessons are expressed throughout the book. Twin lambs, Jil and James, were born near Bethlehem. Through a frightening experience, they had to learn about following their shepherd, Omar.
Jil and James were blessed to be sent to the Holy Family in Bethlehem where Mary gave them special collars with a bell.
Joseph explained to Jil and James that God was his Shepherd and that he was instructed to flee with Jesus and Mary to Egypt. They also learned that Joseph was the shepherd to his family.
The twins stayed in Nazareth until the Holy Family returned from Egypt, and they were joyfully reunited. When Jesus grew up, God sent Him along with twelve disciples to start His ministry.
When Jesus returned, Jil and James were grown, and their bells were gone. When they saw Jesus and the disciples coming down the road, they were afraid that He would not recognize them, but—”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dona Seely’s new book beautifully illustrates the themes of trust, faith, and divine guidance, offering readers a touching narrative that highlights the importance of following one's spiritual path.
Consumers can purchase “Follow Your Shepherd and You Will Never Be Alone!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Follow Your Shepherd and You Will Never Be Alone!,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
