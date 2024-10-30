Douglas W. Crabb’s Newly Released “A Life of Kingdom Service” is a Thoughtful Tribute to Faith-Driven Leadership and Perseverance
“A Life of Kingdom Service” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas W. Crabb is an inspiring reflection on the life and legacy of Dr. William B. Coble, a dedicated theologian, pastor, and mentor. This book explores themes of servanthood, faith, and scholarly dedication amidst personal and institutional challenges.
Norman, OK, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Life of Kingdom Service”: an insightful and heartfelt exploration of a life dedicated to ministry and service. “A Life of Kingdom Service” is the creation of published author, Douglas W. Crabb, who attended Oklahoma Baptist University where he earned his bachelor of arts degree. He then went to Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, where he earned his master of divinity degree and his doctor of ministry degree. The focus of his doctorate degree was on theological reflection in the life of the local church. Doug and his wife, Sheila, were married in 1972. They have two adult children and four grandchildren. In 2003, Doug was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. He underwent two brain surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments. He has now been cancer-free for over twenty years.
Crabb shares, “Dr. William B. Coble served at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary during a time that the seminary was under great conflict. He taught his students and demonstrated to his colleagues how to endure such difficult times with a spirit of servanthood. He was much loved by his wife, Mildred, and his children. He was also a beloved professor, pastor, as well as a mentor to many seminary students. He was a scholar who expected his students to be scholars.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas W. Crabb’s new book is a tribute to the power of faith in overcoming adversity and an encouragement to live a life of service to God’s kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “A Life of Kingdom Service” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life of Kingdom Service,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Crabb shares, “Dr. William B. Coble served at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary during a time that the seminary was under great conflict. He taught his students and demonstrated to his colleagues how to endure such difficult times with a spirit of servanthood. He was much loved by his wife, Mildred, and his children. He was also a beloved professor, pastor, as well as a mentor to many seminary students. He was a scholar who expected his students to be scholars.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas W. Crabb’s new book is a tribute to the power of faith in overcoming adversity and an encouragement to live a life of service to God’s kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “A Life of Kingdom Service” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life of Kingdom Service,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories