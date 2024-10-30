Douglas W. Crabb’s Newly Released “A Life of Kingdom Service” is a Thoughtful Tribute to Faith-Driven Leadership and Perseverance

“A Life of Kingdom Service” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas W. Crabb is an inspiring reflection on the life and legacy of Dr. William B. Coble, a dedicated theologian, pastor, and mentor. This book explores themes of servanthood, faith, and scholarly dedication amidst personal and institutional challenges.