Jacob Eldridge’s Newly Released “The Pandemic Unleashed: The Saga of the Deadly Virus” Delivers a Gripping Post-Apocalyptic Thriller
“The Pandemic Unleashed: The Saga of the Deadly Virus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Eldridge is a high-stakes adventure of survival, resilience, and hope in a world ravaged by a deadly virus, where the human spirit fights to rebuild in the face of unimaginable chaos.
New York, NY, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Pandemic Unleashed: The Saga of the Deadly Virus”, a heart-pounding post-apocalyptic tale of survival and renewal in the aftermath of a deadly pandemic, is the creation of published author, Jacob Eldridge.
Eldridge shares, “The pandemic triggered a global catastrophe, transforming bustling cities into desolate wastelands overrun by zombies. Amid this chaos, Lieutenant James Steel Mitchell and his neighbor, Evelyn, struggle for survival.
Their journey is fraught with dangers, leading them to a sanctuary managed by a former army captain, where they find temporary refuge and assist in defending the community. However, the sanctuary is plagued by continuous tragedies, including the deaths of significant figures such as Evelyn’s partner, Asher, and the captain himself. These losses compel the group to abandon their haven, facing a harsh and unforgiving world.
Fragmented, they encounter relentless challenges as they attempt to survive against all odds. Determined to create a semblance of stability, Lieutenant Mitchell and Evelyn eventually establish a new settlement named Haven. Here, they focus on building a sustainable community, drawing in other survivors, and actively seeking a cure for the zombie affliction. Their efforts transform Haven into a beacon of hope and human resilience, symbolizing the relentless pursuit of rebuilding civilization in the aftermath of an apocalypse.
Haven becomes not just a place of safety but a symbol of the possibility of renewal, embodying the enduring human spirit striving to overcome the darkest of times.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Eldridge’s new book captivates readers with its gripping narrative and the emotional depth of characters trying to survive and restore humanity in a world decimated by a deadly virus.
Consumers can purchase “The Pandemic Unleashed: The Saga of the Deadly Virus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Pandemic Unleashed: The Saga of the Deadly Virus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Eldridge shares, “The pandemic triggered a global catastrophe, transforming bustling cities into desolate wastelands overrun by zombies. Amid this chaos, Lieutenant James Steel Mitchell and his neighbor, Evelyn, struggle for survival.
Their journey is fraught with dangers, leading them to a sanctuary managed by a former army captain, where they find temporary refuge and assist in defending the community. However, the sanctuary is plagued by continuous tragedies, including the deaths of significant figures such as Evelyn’s partner, Asher, and the captain himself. These losses compel the group to abandon their haven, facing a harsh and unforgiving world.
Fragmented, they encounter relentless challenges as they attempt to survive against all odds. Determined to create a semblance of stability, Lieutenant Mitchell and Evelyn eventually establish a new settlement named Haven. Here, they focus on building a sustainable community, drawing in other survivors, and actively seeking a cure for the zombie affliction. Their efforts transform Haven into a beacon of hope and human resilience, symbolizing the relentless pursuit of rebuilding civilization in the aftermath of an apocalypse.
Haven becomes not just a place of safety but a symbol of the possibility of renewal, embodying the enduring human spirit striving to overcome the darkest of times.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Eldridge’s new book captivates readers with its gripping narrative and the emotional depth of characters trying to survive and restore humanity in a world decimated by a deadly virus.
Consumers can purchase “The Pandemic Unleashed: The Saga of the Deadly Virus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Pandemic Unleashed: The Saga of the Deadly Virus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories