Ben Zechariyah’s Newly Released “Clash of Democracies and Autocracies Can Democracies Be Saved?” is a Complex Analysis of Global Political Struggles
“Clash of Democracies and Autocracies Can Democracies Be Saved?: The Sequel to Mutant Microbes in 2020s Possible Control of Future Pandemics of Mutant Microbes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ben Zechariyah is an insightful examination of the ongoing conflict between democratic and autocratic systems, exploring historical perspectives and contemporary challenges.
New York, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Clash of Democracies and Autocracies Can Democracies Be Saved?: The Sequel to Mutant Microbes in 2020s Possible Control of Future Pandemics of Mutant Microbes”: a omprehensive exploration of the historical evolution and modern-day challenges faced by democratic systems worldwide. “Clash of Democracies and Autocracies Can Democracies Be Saved?: The Sequel to Mutant Microbes in 2020s Possible Control of Future Pandemics of Mutant Microbes” is the creation of published author, Ben Zechariyah, who finished college in three years, graduating from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He specialized in surgery, metabolism, oncology, intensive care, and evolution. He taught medical students, interns, and residents for forty-five years at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, Presbyterian (CPMC) and Harlem Medical Centers. His most prominent students are Professor Robert Solomon, the youngest chairman of neurosurgery, and Dr. M.C. Oz of Dr. Oz show.
Zechariyah shares, “This is a short history of evolution of governance, focused
on the American and Swiss democracies. Plato in his dialogues argued that by investigating what is behind the idea of democracy, we may find its true form and function. And thus, by discovering its true form and function, we could know how
best democracy could become a well-functioning reality. By such inquiry, the author tries to discover what was the vision of American forefathers for the American democracy when the American people were incorporated as one indivisible nation under God defined by the United States Constitution in 1787.
Today, the clash of democracies and autocracies is being played out in Ukraine as its bloodbath being watched daily around the world. This must be stopped by every means available and by every person who prefers democracy. The pen, after all, was victorious against the most powerful empire of its day. Why would it not work again in twenty- first century’s lightning speed of the enlightening Digital Age?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ben Zechariyah’s new book is a timely and in-depth discussion of the philosophical and practical implications of the global struggle between democratic ideals and autocratic rule, offering a critical look at the future of governance in a rapidly changing world.
Consumers can purchase "Clash of Democracies and Autocracies Can Democracies Be Saved?: The Sequel to Mutant Microbes in 2020s Possible Control of Future Pandemics of Mutant Microbes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Clash of Democracies and Autocracies Can Democracies Be Saved?: The Sequel to Mutant Microbes in 2020s Possible Control of Future Pandemics of Mutant Microbes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
