Lisa Metcalf-Glegola’s Newly Released “AJAX the Amish Dog” is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale

“AJAX the Amish Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Metcalf-Glegola is an engaging story that follows the adventures of a German shepherd-Australian shepherd mix as he transitions from a peaceful Amish farm to the bustling life of a big city, exploring themes of adaptation and new beginnings.