Lisa Metcalf-Glegola’s Newly Released “AJAX the Amish Dog” is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale
“AJAX the Amish Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Metcalf-Glegola is an engaging story that follows the adventures of a German shepherd-Australian shepherd mix as he transitions from a peaceful Amish farm to the bustling life of a big city, exploring themes of adaptation and new beginnings.
Plymouth, MI, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “AJAX the Amish Dog”, a charming and endearing story that captures the adventures of a young dog named Ajax, who moves from the simplicity of a rural Amish farm to the excitement of life in the city, is the creation of published author, Lisa Metcalf-Glegola.
Metcalf-Glegola shares, “My name is Ajax (aka Jax). I am a German shepherd-Australian shepherd dog. I was born in February 2023 in Apple Creek, Ohio, on a farm in a barn. I now live in Michigan with my hoomans whom I call Dad and Mom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Metcalf-Glegola’s new book brings to life the experiences of Ajax as he discovers the wonders and challenges of city living, making it a perfect read for children and families alike.
Consumers can purchase “AJAX the Amish Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “AJAX the Amish Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
