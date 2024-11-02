New Product Release at Blueswift Axles
Des Moines, IA, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Blueswift Axles, America’s #1 rated trailer axle and parts store, is thrilled to announce the release of over 90 new products designed to meet the diverse needs of trailer owners, repair shops, and businesses. This product expansion includes high-quality components across multiple categories, further solidifying Blueswift Axles as the ultimate destination for trailer parts and accessories.
New Product Categories Include:
Trailer Lights: Tail lights, marker lights, and license plate lights for various trailer models, ensuring improved visibility and safety on the road.
Suspension Components: Equalizers, shackles, and suspension hardware, including greaseable equalizer bolts and nuts for smoother, more durable performance.
Trailer Jacks: Jacks ranging from 1,200 lbs. to 15,000 lbs. capacities, with a wide range of variations including direct weld, snap ring mount, drop leg, and marine models to fit any trailer type.
Bearing Kits: Available for 2,000 lbs. to 8,000 lbs. axles, each kit includes inner and outer bearings, races, and seals for comprehensive wheel bearing maintenance.
Wheel and Tire Assemblies: Ranging from 15" to 17.5" options to meet the needs of various trailer configurations.
Safety Chains: From 2,000 lbs. to 11,700 lbs. capacities, including both s-hook and clevis hook models, ensuring secure towing in every condition.
Hub and Spindle Components: Individual purchases of wheel bearings, races, seals, spindle nuts, and washers to keep your trailer’s wheel system running smoothly.
Break-Away Kits: Available in both side and top mount options, with individual sales of batteries, switches, and cables to maintain compliance with safety standards.
Electrical Components: Trailer light pigtails, 7-Way RV plugs and cables, and 7-Blade RV vehicle-side plug inserts to ensure proper electrical connections.
Wes Holt, President of Blueswift Axles, commented on the expansion, saying, “Our customers rely on us for durable, reliable trailer parts, and we’re proud to meet that demand with the release of over 90 new products. Whether you need lights, jacks, suspension parts, or safety equipment, we have the components that will keep your trailer performing at its best.”
Meeting the Needs of an Expanding Industry
This major product expansion comes at a crucial time for the trailer parts and accessories market. With trailer usage on the rise, due to both the increase in e-commerce and the growing demand for transportation and logistics, trailer owners need a reliable source for high-quality parts more than ever. Blueswift Axles is responding to this industry growth with solutions that keep trailers operating safely and efficiently, whether for commercial use, agricultural transport, or recreational purposes.
By offering everything from high-capacity jacks to trailer wheel and tire assemblies, Blueswift Axles is uniquely positioned to serve a broad range of customers - from small business owners to large-scale fleet operators. Each new product meets the company’s stringent quality standards, ensuring that customers not only find the right parts but also benefit from long-lasting, dependable performance.
Innovative Manufacturing for Faster Turnaround Times
Blueswift Axles is known for its commitment to fast, reliable service, with lead times on many custom trailer axles as short as 48 hours. The company continues to invest in cutting-edge manufacturing technology and maintains a vast inventory of raw materials, allowing them to produce parts quickly and ship orders efficiently. This agility in manufacturing also extends to the newly released product lines, with the majority of items ready to ship within just 48 hours from order placement.
“Our goal is to streamline the entire process for our customers—from product selection to delivery. We’ve built our business around rapid turnaround without sacrificing the quality our customers expect,” added Wes Holt. “This latest expansion is another step toward making Blueswift Axles one of the most trusted name in trailer parts.”
Looking Ahead: Continuous Innovation in Trailer Parts
This product release is only the beginning of what’s to come from Blueswift Axles. The company plans to continue expanding its inventory in the coming months, with a focus on introducing even more specialized trailer components and accessories. From advanced suspension systems to cutting-edge brake technology, Blueswift Axles aims to stay ahead of the curve and set new benchmarks in the trailer industry.
Blueswift Axles’ dedication to continuous innovation, fast shipping, and customer satisfaction is reshaping how trailer parts are sourced and purchased. Whether you’re upgrading an existing trailer, building one from scratch, or simply maintaining your fleet, Blueswift Axles has the solutions to keep you rolling smoothly.
These new products are available for immediate purchase at Blueswiftaxles.com, with most items ready to ship within 1 day of ordering. This expansion is part of Blueswift Axles’ ongoing mission to provide superior quality trailer parts with unmatched customer service and fast delivery.
About Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles is the leading provider of trailer axles and parts in the U.S., offering a wide range of high-quality products, custom-built solutions, and fast shipping. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and industry-leading turnaround times, Blueswift Axles is the top choice for trailer owners and businesses nationwide.
Contact
Blueswift AxlesContact
Daylon Holt
(515)-608-8040
https://www.blueswiftaxles.com/
