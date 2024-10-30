Sadly Ritten’s New Book “Downward Spiral” is a Clarion Call to Every American Regarding the Current State of the Nation, Offering Insight Into America’s Rapid Decline
New York, NY, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sadly Ritten, a retired Air Force officer who served in the health-care field for over fifty years, has completed his most recent book “Downward Spiral”: a poignant and eye-opening wake-up call that offers readers an exploration into the moral and social decay currently threatening America, and ways to treat the issue head-on.
“America, our country, is in decline. We all realize it, but don’t want to acknowledge it or speak about it,” shares Ritten. “After all, we have been the number one country in the world for several centuries.
“I am just a concerned citizen, especially for the future of our children and grandchildren.
“I invite you to join me in a sort of fireside chat. You will certainly not agree with all my thoughts and recommendations, but if you are truly introspective and honest, I think you will agree with many.
“Some do not believe in the cyclical theory of civilization, but the decline of many great cultures, such as the Roman Empire, bears witness to the truth. Our country is on its way down the slippery slope, and unfortunately, although there will be ups and down in the coming years, the decline will continue with no way of stopping it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sadly Ritten’s book is a powerful look at the ways in which America has shifted throughout recent decades, and the future that the nation may face if it stays on its current path. Engaging and candid, “Downward Spiral” offers an illuminating look at how Americans can take back control of the country before it is too late, or risk living in a nation they no longer recognize.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Downward Spiral” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
