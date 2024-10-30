K.B. Houston’s New Book “The Talented” is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Young Woman with the Power to Control Fire Who Seeks the Truth Behind Why She Was Captured
Kansas City, MO, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K.B. Houston, who holds a degree in fashion merchandising from the University of Central Missouri, has completed her most recent book “The Talented”: a gripping saga that follows a young girl with special powers who must discover the secrets behind the woman who stole her away, all while struggling to survive in a world where everyone seems to want her dead.
“Sarcastic, angry, selfless, and holding the power of pyrokinesis, Valerie Gray is thrown into an unknown world with unknown enemies,” writes Houston. “Lucinda, the leader of a compound full of supernatural humans, rips her from her life and home, leaving Valerie to figure out why. Meeting allies along the way, and falling for the man she almost killed, Valerie must learn how to control her ability and survive the people who want her dead.
“As she navigates this new world, she must uncover secrets, fight for her life, and keep her newfound friends safe.
“Will she uncover Lucinda’s secrets, and make it out of the compound alive? Or will her ability consume her from the inside out?”
Published by Fulton Books, K.B. Houston’s book will take readers on a riveting journey as they follow Valerie’s hunt for the truth, and the shocking twists she discovers along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Talented” promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, delivering a spellbinding adventure that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them eager for more, long after the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Talented” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
