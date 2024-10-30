Carl "Bud" Paepcke’s Book “Those Thrilling Yarns of Yesteryear Volume 3: Some Notable Characters” Shares the Victories and Triumphs of Some of America’s Greatest Heroes
Fortson, GA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carl "Bud" Paepcke, a loving father and husband who graduated from Alabama College in Montevallo, Alabama, with a BA in history and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, has completed his most recent book “Those Thrilling Yarns of Yesteryear: Some Notable Characters”: a riveting collection of stories that follows the exploits and incredible deeds of some of America’s greatest heroes throughout the nation’s history.
Born in Alabama in 1943, author Carl “Bud” Paepcke was appointed as a Special Agent by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover following his service in the Marine Corps. Paepcke conducted investigations for the FBI in New York and Delaware before being assigned to Columbus, Georgia, where he became the FBI’s Senior Resident Agent in 1984. He retired in 2000, with over thirty-two years of service, and worked in the bank security field for ten years. Active in the Presbyterian Church for over sixty years, the author is an Elder and presently a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Columbus. Bud was involved in scouting for almost fifty years in Alabama, Delaware, and Georgia, spending at least thirty of those years as a scoutmaster. His troop in Georgia produced seventy Eagle Scouts. From the Boy Scouts, Bud received the Heroism Award, God and Service Award, Scoutmaster of the Year Award, District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, and Lifetime Scout Spirit Award. In addition to writing, Paepcke’s hobbies also include bottle collecting, bayonet collecting, model electric trains, and genealogy.
In “Those Thrilling Yarns of Yesteryear Volume 3: Some Notable Characters,” author Carl “Bud” Paepcke paints colorful portraits of real people who have either personally touched his life in some way or simply captured his imagination by the way they lived and what they accomplished in their lifetimes. While telling his yarns about these notable characters, this Marine Corps veteran and retired FBI agent unabashedly professes his sincere love of family, his deep pride in American history, his steadfast admiration of personal courage, and his enduring belief and trust in God.
“Many of the ‘yarns’ in this book relate to characters who are connected to historic events that have interested me,” writes Paepcke. “A number of them attracted my early attention when I was a boy growing up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Most of them are Americans, and some are military characters who were not included in my second book about American military heroes.
“Though I am getting very close to genealogically proving it to be a fact, it has been alleged by family members for generations that I am descended from a British nobleman who lived in a large castle during the fifteenth century. The last few stories in this book are about some British military heroes to whom I am not related, though I have grown to greatly admire them for their respective places in history. The Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest military award, like our Congressional Medal of Honor, appears on the cover of this book to honor the men in those stories, not to honor my British roots or my possible connection to British royalty.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carl "Bud" Paepcke’s book is the third entry in the author’s series detailing the countless accomplishments and legacies of America’s greatest heroes that sacrificed everything for the nation. Through sharing these stories, Paepcke hopes to inspire a new generation of Americans to stand up and work to defend the freedoms and ideals of the American people through courage and pride in their country.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Those Thrilling Yarns of Yesteryear: Some Notable Characters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
