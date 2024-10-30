Brenda Hoskins’s New Book “Ollie Has a Heart” is a Charming Story That Introduces Readers to Ollie, a Playful Cat with a One-of-a-Kind Heart in a Secret Spot
Massillon, OH, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brenda Hoskins, who currently lives with her husband in Ohio, has completed her most recent book “Ollie Has a Heart”: a delightful rhyming tale that centers around Ollie, a unique cat with a special heart shaped patch.
Author Brenda Hoskins and her husband share a deep faith in God and enjoy local travel to national parks. She is an avid animal lover and has rescued many dogs and cats throughout the years. They currently have four rescue dogs and two rescue cats, Ollie and Rylee. In her spare time, Brenda enjoys photography of nature and animals.
In “Ollie Has a Heart,” young readers are introduced to Ollie, a playful cat who has a secret heart that can be difficult to spot unless one knows where to look. As Ollie explores his world, Hoskin’s playful rhymes and vibrant illustrations create a captivating experience that will delight children and parents alike as they search for Ollie’s special heart.
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda Hoskins’s book is a perfect story for families read-aloud together and is designed to spark joy and foster a love for reading. while teaching valuable lessons about empathy and connection. This heartwarming tale is an ideal gift for young readers and anyone who loves animals and the special bond that pets and families share.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ollie Has a Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
