Jeffrey L. Novak’s New Book “The Book of Jeff” is a Groundbreaking Guide That Offers Readers Practical Tools to Simplify the World of Business Development
Bountiful, UT, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeffrey L. Novak, a seasoned senior proposal manager, capture manager, technical writer, and most recently, a senior trainer for Shipley Associates, has completed his most recent book “The Book of Jeff”: a comprehensive guide that tackles the complexities of business development, providing readers with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a competitive landscape.
During his career, author Jeffrey L. Novak successfully worked in multiple industries, leading proposal efforts for federal, state, commercial, and international contracts. As a trainer, Jeffrey has traveled globally, training nearly one thousand business development professionals from eighteen countries. The author still enjoys music and volunteers in his spare time at local schools helping with their band programs as well as teaching, composing, and performing. He is passionate about his family as a father of four, grandfather of six, and husband to a terrific wife and friend.
“The world of business development can be overwhelming and often confusing. Words like ‘capture’, ‘proposals’, and ‘proposal managers’ can be daunting,” shares Novak. “Whether you are a business development professional or a novice, a major international corporation, or a small mom-and-pop shop, you will benefit from ‘The Book of Jeff’. Using industry best practices, realistic and helpful tools, and just some good old-fashioned common sense from years in the trenches as a practitioner, ‘The Book of Jeff’ will help you refresh your years of experience or enable you to understand what you need to do to position your company to win more business. Real-world situations and counsel are easy to understand and apply right now on that must-win acquisition. ‘The Book of Jeff’ is a quick and easy way to understand what you need to do right now, regardless of where you are in the business development life cycle.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeffrey L. Novak’s book offers insights that can help readers position their company to win more business, whether they are new to the field or a seasoned veteran. With practical tips and a no-nonsense approach, Novak empowers readers to cut through the confusion and develop effective strategies for success.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Book of Jeff” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816
