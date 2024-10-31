B. P. Wolf’s New Book “Ashealia” is a Gripping Journey of Power, Identity, and Resistance Set in a World Where the Lines Between Reality and Fantasy Blur
New York, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author B. P. Wolf, who hails from a small town in Montana and spends her time raising and communing with wolves and wolfdogs, has completed her most recent book “Ashealia”: a compelling novel that follows a young woman whose ordinary life is upended by a violent attack, leading her to discover a hidden world and her own latent powers.
“For most, life is a journey; for a select few, the journey becomes life,” writes Wolf. “My life has ended, and the reason to continue my journey has begun. We were attacked by these guys in crimson cloaks James called the Cerberus. Apparently, they are assassins of some kind. Turns out, James is a fugitive they were hunting for treason, which—if I’m being honest—is pretty cool, but it almost got us killed. That wasn’t fun. Now he has transported us to his world and has taken me right into the heart of the resistance.
“On top of all this, I find out my perfectly normal self isn’t actually normal. My powers began to wake up and develop shortly after we entered the world. Michael, Doc, and Patrick are always on my case about learning to control my emotions. My powers are controlled by my emotions to a degree, and I keep accidentally attacking people, mostly Patrick. Things got even more complicated after my first vision, and I don’t know how to tell them that the cloaked man in my vision felt familiar. I am connected to him, and I don’t particularly want to find out how.”
Published by Fulton Books, B. P. Wolf’s book invites readers to join this thrilling adventure filled with unexpected twists and rich character development. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Ashealia” is more than just a fantasy tale; it’s a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage to confront one’s true nature.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Ashealia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“For most, life is a journey; for a select few, the journey becomes life,” writes Wolf. “My life has ended, and the reason to continue my journey has begun. We were attacked by these guys in crimson cloaks James called the Cerberus. Apparently, they are assassins of some kind. Turns out, James is a fugitive they were hunting for treason, which—if I’m being honest—is pretty cool, but it almost got us killed. That wasn’t fun. Now he has transported us to his world and has taken me right into the heart of the resistance.
“On top of all this, I find out my perfectly normal self isn’t actually normal. My powers began to wake up and develop shortly after we entered the world. Michael, Doc, and Patrick are always on my case about learning to control my emotions. My powers are controlled by my emotions to a degree, and I keep accidentally attacking people, mostly Patrick. Things got even more complicated after my first vision, and I don’t know how to tell them that the cloaked man in my vision felt familiar. I am connected to him, and I don’t particularly want to find out how.”
Published by Fulton Books, B. P. Wolf’s book invites readers to join this thrilling adventure filled with unexpected twists and rich character development. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Ashealia” is more than just a fantasy tale; it’s a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage to confront one’s true nature.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Ashealia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories