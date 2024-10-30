Berdell E. Lindsey Jr’s New Book “The Guerreros: Hidden Agenda” is a Gripping Crime Thriller That Takes Readers on a Journey of Revenge, Betrayal, and Hidden Motives
Helotes, TX, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Berdell E. Lindsey Jr, a retired Air Force veteran who served twenty-one years on active duty, has completed his most recent book “The Guerreros: Hidden Agenda”: a riveting novel that follows the Guerrero family who seek out revenge against a New York crime family that wronged them.
“The New York City Pellegrini crime family are searching for Lefty, the man that betrayed them and sent their don, Salvatore Pellegrini, to prison,” writes Berdell. “They will move heaven and earth to find him. Their search will lead them to San Antonio, Texas, and an unknown family named the Guerreros.
“The Guerrero family are self-proclaimed descendants of Aztec warriors. They are modern-day equalizers who exist in the shadows of the crime underworld. The Guerreros are known for assisting people who cannot take their problems to the authorities. Even law enforcement authorities have been known to seek their assistance.
“Now the Guerreros have been wronged and seek revenge. To accomplish their goal, they will aid Xavier Mancini, a bastard son of the Albrizzi crime family in New York City, who has his own vendetta to achieve.
“However, everyone involved with Xavier Mancini’s quest is asking, ‘Why are the Guerreros helping him?’ Even Xavier’s stepdad, Rene Thibodeaux, a decorated New Orleans detective, knows the Guerreros must have a hidden agenda. He also knows the Pellegrini crime family and the Guerreros are on a collision course. Whatever the Guerreros’ hidden agenda is, one thing is certain; Whoever wronged the Guerreros has messed with the wrong Mexicans.”
Published by Fulton Books, Berdell E. Lindsey Jr’s book will transport readers to the dangerous underworld of organized crime, where loyalties are tested, and everyone has a hidden agenda. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Guerreros: Hidden Agenda” will keep the pages turning, leading to a powerful climax that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Guerreros: Hidden Agenda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
